KAMPALA – Woman MP Bugweri district and veteran songstress, Rachel Magoola has advised fresh and young artists to have self-esteem and never feel threatened by fellow artists.

According to the musician cum legislator, the room for art is open and big enough to accommodate whoever wants to join.

Magoola who was speaking in an interview on an entertainment show at a local TV station encouraged fresh artists to keep on doing what they do best in music to how someone would have many birds but every bird has its own sound.

“Music is like how you’d have a million birds, every bird has its own sound, so never feel frightened by another artist,” she said.

Magoola went on to state that fans will get to appreciate you for who you are but not sounding like someone else in the same industry.

She cautioned fresh artists on bowing under pressure to release hit songs saying that it drains an artist and puts them on tension, something that is not sustainable.

Related