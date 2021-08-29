KAMPALA – Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine and Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi were joined ten years ago in the sacrament of holy matrimony at Rubaga Cathedral Kampala in a ceremony presided over by the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

The wedding which trended in Uganda and East Africa still looms in the minds of several local entertainment lovers and according to Barbie, today not only marks a decade of holy matrimony but also twenty years of companionship and true friendship.

In a message she shared on her social media platforms, Barbie Kyagulanyi revealed how a stage play at National Theater 20 years ago sparked off their relationship.

“It’s only recently that you stood on the National theater main stage and recited those lines in “Lady Will You Marry Me?” Mr. Cat, how is it even twenty years now?”

Barbie thanked God for being merciful and holding their marriage together for the last two decades through thick and thin.

“The almighty is gracious and so merciful. His mighty hand has held our union together with the toughest and most sticky glue that there is in his kingdom! Happy anniversary comrade honey!”

She added: “You have flawlessly, gracefully and almost skillfully sailed our union through all the times and I cannot be more proud to have a life partner as you! For better and for worse, till death do us part!”

The Kyagulanyi’s are considered one of the most powerful couples in the country and they are blessed with four beautiful children at their home in Magere.

