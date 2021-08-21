KAMPALA – For over a week now, allegations of Goodlife singer Daglous Mayanja alias Weasel Manizio have been all-over where he is accused of beating and breaking his Shamba boy (Baker Kaweesi’s) leg during a fight at his Neverland home in Makindye.

Weasel has been in hiding according to police which has intensified its hunt for him to be arrested to answer charges of assault.

In a new twist of events, former Leone Island singer Hamidu Sekyeru, aka Papa Cidy come has come out accusing the remaining the ‘Bwobaayo’ singer of wanting to fight with him.

Without delving into the cause of their fight, Papa Cidy shared a post on Facebook which revealed how Weasel is hungry to fight him.

“But weasel why would you want to fight with me for no reason? Do you think you are the strongest man in Uganda? Or you think nze siliiko bange?” Papa Cidy posted.

All this comes on the back of an alleged fight between Weasel and fellow singer and friend King Saha.

Weasel’s alleged violent conduct has raised eyebrows among fans and critics who have arose to question his intentions.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire speaking to media on Tuesday, revealed that police is still on the hunt of singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel to answer a case of assault that was filed against him by Baker Kaweesi.

“We have on several occasions gone to his home to arrest the suspect but he is nowhere to be seen whereas his known telephone contacts are not available,” Owoyesigyire told the media.

Despite the singer denying the allegations, his mother condemned his acts and blamed it on his constant consumption of liquor and spirits.

Police confirmed receiving the report and requested that Weasel presents himself to the authorities to respond to the allegations.

Related