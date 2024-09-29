KAMPALA SEPTEMBER 29, 2024: In a rare and captivating blend of classical music and jazz, the “Orchestra in the City” event dazzled the audience at the Uganda Golf Club last night.

Hosted by the House of Jazz, and sponsored by Johnnie Walker Green Label, the unique event featured outstanding performances from the Kampala Jazz Orchestra and Ugandan music icon Maurice Kirya, who delivered a truly breathtaking show.

In a city where orchestral music and jazz aren’t everyday entertainment, and where golf courses aren’t your typical concert venues, “Orchestra in the City” proved to be a trailblazer. The event not only disrupted the ordinary, but also shined a spotlight on the preservation of Uganda Golf Club, one of Kampala’s last remaining green spaces.

The evening kicked off with guests arriving at the lush greens of the Uganda Golf Club, an unexpected but perfect venue for this event. They were greeted by a luminous tunnel and stunning car displays that set the stage for a night of elegance, music, and magic.

Guests were treated to an extraordinary whisky experience, featuring signature Johnnie Walker Green Label cocktails and a whisky tasting mentorship. The 15-year-aged blended malt whisky, known for its smooth complexity, served as the ideal companion to the evening’s entertainment.

“Johnnie Walker Green Label is the perfect partner for events like these, because it aligns with our commitment to sustainability and building community,” said Roy Ronald Tumwizere, UBL’s National Advocacy Manager. “We’re excited to be part of an event that celebrates both creativity and conservation,” he added.

As the clock struck 7:30 PM, guests made their way to Hole 11, which had been beautifully transformed into an outdoor concert space. The evening began with an Asian-fusion dinner by Fairway Hotel, providing the perfect backdrop for a night of soulful melodies.

John Mary opened the night’s performances with a stirring poem, which highlighted the event’s dual purpose: showcasing Uganda’s hidden creative talents, and shining a light on the vital need to preserve Kampala’s only standing green belt- the Uganda Golf Club.

Christine Mawadri, co-founder of House of Jazz, emphasized that the initiative’s founding purpose is to provide a platform for unknown Ugandan talents in the orchestral and fusion music segments. She however emphasized that their intention at this particular event was to do more than that.

“Through ‘Orchestra in the City,’ we aim to elevate the uniqueness of Kampala and draw attention to the aspects of the city that require preservation, hence our partnership with Uganda Golf Club and Johnnie Walker Green Label,” she said.

The Kampala Jazz Orchestra took the stage and performed an exhilarating set, with talented artists like Flex Nyazi, Rebecca Gita, and Ken Musoke serenading the audience with classics such as Frank Sinatra’s My Way, Peggy Lee’s Fever, and Earth, Wind & Fire’s timeless September.

Each set of performance was met with loud applause, as guests soaked in the beautiful blend of jazz and orchestral sounds.

The evening reached its peak when Maurice Kirya took the stage, captivating the audience with a soulful rendition of hits from his 2022 album “The Road to Kirya.” His performance of Entebbe, Muse, and Kulunaku Olwo, had the crowd on their feet, before he left fans yearning for more with his iconic Busaabala and Never Been Loved Before hits.

The event not only delivered an unforgettable night of music, but also served a greater purpose. Proceeds from the concert will go towards the conservation of the Uganda Golf Club, supporting efforts to protect this iconic green space from deforestation, poor drainage, and urban encroachment. This is aimed at ensuring that this green haven, in the heart of Kampala remains intact for future generations.

