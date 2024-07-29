MAYUGE, UGANDA – Lifewater International’s holistic Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) projects in Uganda’s Mayuge District has transformed the lives of over 50,000 people, improving their health, dignity, and well-being.

The projects, which commenced in 2017, have made significant progress, serving 50,746 people across 138 villages, with a substantial increase in access to clean Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene facilities. Notably, the number of health homes has risen to 7,749, while Open Defecation-Free (ODF) communities have jumped to 138.

Presiding over the commissioning of the completed project facilities on Thursday July 25, 2024, the ceremony held in Kityerera sub county, Lukia Isanga Nakadama, the Mayuge Woman MP and Third Deputy Prime Minister commended Lifewater International for its life-changing projects, particularly in promoting positive health behavior change. She noted that Lifewater’s presence in Uganda since 2016 has made a significant impact, with projects commencing in 2017.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the benefits of Lifewater’s projects, especially for girls’ education. “Improved menstrual hygiene facilities will enable girls to stay in school,” she emphasized. Previously, girls would often miss school due to lack of access to clean water during their menstrual cycles. “These projects are a relief,” she added.

Nakadama also urged community members to take ownership of the projects, ensuring their sustainability. “It’s not Lifewater’s project; it’s ours because these schools are ours,” she stressed. She also noted that many villages in Mayuge District still lack access to clean water, with up to 90 villages affected.

Nakadama encouraged other NGOs to emulate Lifewater International’s model, praising their commitment to making a meaningful difference in communities.

The event marked the handover of 39 newly constructed water points, serving over 12,991 people, 14 school and health facility latrine blocks, comprising 82 standard stances, 10 PWDs stances, 8 girls’ changing rooms, and 7 urinals all fitted with 59 handwashing water taps.

Additionally, 55 villages were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF), a significant milestone in improving sanitation practices.

Mr. Emmanuel Obia Curuma, Lifewater International Uganda Country Director, emphasized the organization’s grassroots approach, which focuses on working with community-level WASH Facilitators to ensure every person is reached and equipped to improve their health. “Our approach is to work, house-to-house, village to village, and school-to-school within the target area, ensuring that every person is reached and equipped to improve their health,” he explained. “We are specifically paying much attention to building and changing community mindsets through community conversations and transformations.”

Curuma highlighted that this process leads to a change in lifestyle, achieved through effective communication and transformation. He emphasized that the physical structures, such as water points, are just the final aspect of their work. “Our work really focuses on mindset and behavior change of the community members. All the other things you see, such as water points and modern latrines, are the last bit of our work. The real work is on mindset and ensuring that we change the behavior of the people to adopt healthy living practices.”

Regarding sustainability, Curuma stressed the importance of a participatory approach involving all key stakeholders from the community to the district level, ensuring that communities own and contribute to the sustainability of the facilities and the changed behavior. Lifewater establishes water and sanitation systems both in schools and communities to ensure that the facilities are function. This system includes water users, water committees, WASH clubs, and community social groups.

Lifewater has been operating in Mayuge District since July 2017, implementing three-year-long projects using their Vision of a Healthy Village strategy. The organization has constructed improved water sources, ventilated improved pit latrines, and handwashing facilities in schools and health facilities. These interventions aim to increase access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, ultimately reducing waterborne diseases and improving the overall health and well-being of the community especially children.

The impact of the WASH facilities at Mitimito Primary School is evident in the beaming faces of its pupils. Gone are the days of long walks to fetch water and uncomfortable moments in inadequate sanitation facilities. The school’s new boreholes and modern latrines have brought a sense of dignity and joy to the students, allowing them to focus on their studies and extracurricular activities without worrying about access to water and sanitation facilities.

“I’m so happy now that we have clean water and nice toilets at school. Before, I would feel shy to go to the old toilets, and I would often skip school during my periods because we didn’t have a private place to change. But now, I can focus on my studies and play with my friends without worrying about those things,” said Jane Naigobya Primary 7 pupil, Mitimito Primary School.

According to Rev. George Steven Ogwang, Parish Priest of Wandegeya Parish, Church of Uganda, the collaboration with religious leaders has fostered unity among churches and communities, leading to improved hygienic practices and access to clean water.

“As religious leaders, we signed an MOU with Lifewater, and they chose us because of our organized hierarchy and large congregations,” Rev. Ogwang who is also the chairperson inter-religious WASH steering committee explained. “The first achievement we had was bringing the churches together. All our activities are done together, and it has had a massive impact.”

This unity has enabled the successful spread of WASH messages, resulting in improved hygienic practices. “People have put into practice hygienic practices. At first, they couldn’t see the benefits of Lifewater, but now even the poorest families have decent toilets, plate stands and a bathing place,” Rev. Ogwang noted.

The partnership has also addressed water scarcity by installing a borehole near Wandegeya primary school, benefiting four parishes including Bubinge, Kitovu and Wandegeya. To ensure sustainability, a fund has been created to repair the boreholes, with each family contributing at least 1000 UGX. “We have taught our people to know that it’s their boreholes. We have created a fund to repair them,” Rev. Ogwang emphasized.

He said the church has mobilized support for vulnerable groups through member contributions.

According to Samuel Batema Headteacher, Wandegeya, the school was facing significant challenges before the project, including a lack of access to reliable water and inadequate hygiene facilities.

“We were badly off,” Headteacher Batema recalled. “Our children were walking longer distances to access water, and we would compete with neighboring villages for this precious resource.” With 852 students, including 433 girls, the need for a reliable water source was dire.

However, thanks to Lifewater, the school now has a borehole, and the impact has been transformative. “They promised us water, and they delivered,” Batema said. “Now, our children are very happy, and they no longer miss lessons competing for water with villagers.”

The projects have also improved hygiene facilities, which were previously inadequate. “We were badly off in terms of sanitation,” Batema noted. “But now, we’re getting modern latrines, including 10 stances and a changing room for girls and 8 stances for boys including urinals.” This new facility is expected to reduce the dropout rate, especially among female pupils.

Batema emphasized the positive impact on teachers as well: “Teachers would also compete with villagers and children for water, but now they can focus on teaching.”

Lawrence Makubo, a WASH facilitator and Chairperson of the Water User Committee in Kityerera Sub County, praised Lifewater International’s impact. “We were drinking water from the same source as animals. But Lifewater taught us hygienic practices and provided a reliable water source, eradicating issues like diarrhea.”Paul Kiranda, Headteacher of Mitimito Primary School, highlighted the project’s impact on education. “Lifewater’s support has improved sanitation facilities, increasing school enrollment, especially for girls. We’ve seen a significant reduction in absenteeism due to water-related illnesses.”

Faith Nangoobi, a beneficiary of Lifewater’s capacity-building trainings, shared her experience with the program. “They taught us how to build water sanitation facilities including toilets, and plate stands, as well as general hygienic practices,” she said. The training covered essential skills, including separating plastics and polythene bags from biodegradables and cleaning water collecting jerrycans.

Since implementing these practices, Nangoobi has noticed a significant improvement in her family’s health. “Our health has improved,” she testified. “Children would often get sick, but since Lifewater came, we haven’t registered any sickness.” The training has had a tangible impact on Nangoobi’s household, and she is grateful for the knowledge and skills gained through Lifewater’s program.

Mr. Nicholas Esagala, a nurse and an Acting In-Charge of Kitovu Health Center II, noted a decrease in hygiene-related diseases. “Lifewater’s projects have led to positive behavior change, reducing open defecation and improving menstrual hygiene for girls.”

Since its inception in 2017, the Lifewater International project has made tremendous progress in transforming the lives of thousands of people in rural Uganda. As of 2024, the project is now serving an impressive 50,746 people across 138 villages in Mayuge, with a significant increase in access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

Notably, the number of health homes has risen to 7,749, while the number of Open Defecation-Free (ODF) communities has jumped to 138, up from a few in 2017. The project also added 161 water points to the community and institutions.

Lifewater International has constructed 50 latrine blocks, with a new project currently underway. Furthermore, at least 287 church leaders have been trained in WASH issues, leading to a significant increase in health churches with decent latrines and water points, now standing at 59.

The project’s impact on health villages has been equally impressive, with the number rising to 80, while health schools have increased to 6. These achievements demonstrate the project’s commitment to improving the health, dignity, and well-being of rural communities in Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

