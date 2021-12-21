KAMPALA — From December 29th, the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Chinese Ministry of Education, together with StarTimes Group, will officially launch the first Chinese teaching TV program Happy Chinese for African audiences.

With the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa have deepened with increasingly frequent personnel exchanges. More and more people want to know this friendly and mysterious oriental country by learning the Chinese language. The Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Chinese Ministry of Education, together with StarTimes Group, jointly set up a Chinese teaching TV program “Happy Chinese” for Africa. This program will provide new choices for people who want to learn Chinese.

Happy Chinese will broadcast through StarTimes Kids channel and Sino Drama channel, and during prime time. The program will also be available on the Group’s video streaming platform StarTimes ON.

You don’t have to worry about having no Chinese learning experience. This program has quality-teaching resources, including HSK and YCT standard tutorials which are elaborately selected for Chinese new learners, and is well-localized based on the rules of language learning and media communication to produce both entertaining and informative content. If you love Chinese and want to learn more about China, Happy Chinese will be a good platform for language and cultural exchange between China and Africa.

Happy Chinese, happy with you. The first season of Happy Chinese is coming soon on December 29, 2021 on ST Sino Drama and on January 1, 2022 on ST Kids. Please stay tuned.

Related