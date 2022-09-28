KAMPALA —Data Care (U) Ltd, an ICT consulting company that has been at the forefront of many Government and Non-Government projects in Uganda and the East African Region has launched a homemade solution dubbed ProMISE ERP.

The system is swiftly digitalizes and automates business processes.

The launch was during the 16 year anniversary celebrations.

The anniversary and launch was graced by Dr. Ham Mukasa Mulira, the Senior Presidential Advisor on ICT.

Among other guests was Mr. Collin Babirukamu, the NITA – U Director of E – Government Services, Ms. Winnie Lawoko-Olwe, the Director Domestic Investment Division – Uganda Investment Authority, Rosemary Mutyabule (Director, Business Development Services) – Enterprise Uganda, among others.

It is important to note that over the 16 years Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001), Information Security Management Systems (ISO 27001), and AGILE methodology have enabled Data Care to progressively acquire the technical capabilities necessary to fulfill its mandate.

Speaking about the 16 year journey, Patrick Kagenda, the Managing Director of Data Care (U) Ltd stated that has been a worthwhile journey.

“We are happy to launch ProMISE3.0, one of our key milestones.” Adding that “And without our partners, mentors and dedicated staff members, we would not have hit this milestone. We are extremely grateful for your continued support. We remain committed to serving Ugandans and the region with world class solutions”

Data Care (U) Limited has exported ProMISe ERP to various countries that include South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, and Iraq. To Malawi, Botswana, and Lesotho, we have exported Monitoring and Evaluation Systems as well as customized Mobile Applications.

Other National Systems that we have digitalized include the Orphans and Vulnerable Management Information System (OVCMIS), National Food and Agriculture Statistics System (NFASS), Integration of the e-Portal for the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), and Uganda Electronic Single Window (UESW), among others.

Shem Kakembo, the Managing Director of EFC Uganda Ltd and also, the chairman Board of Directors at Data Care (U) Ltd appreciated partners, clients and the Data Care team. He encouraged and tasked the team to dominate the market with ProMISe ERP.

In addition to this, he requested the government of Uganda to revise the cost of internet. and to lower the threshold when advertising for services on homemade products.

Dr. Ham Mukasa Mulira, the Senior Presidential on ICT and IT Expert lauded Data Care for the work they have done over the past 16years.

“On this day, I congratulate the Data Care (U) team on this huge milestone. It makes me very proud to know that we have locally made solutions & innovations such as ProMISE ERP in place to enhance business efficiency and economic development.”

He further thanked the organizations that believed in a local product.

Data Care (U) Limited was recognized by the Uganda Export Promotions Board (UEBP) as the Services Exporter of the Year in 2018 and a silver award winner for IT and IT-enabled Enabled Services in 2019 and a Gold award winner for IT and IT-enabled Enabled Services in 2022.

