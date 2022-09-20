KAMPALA – HiPipo has unveiled the 20 teams that are going to take part in the 2022 Women in FinTech Hackathon, scheduled for 10th to 15th September 2022.

The 20 teams have been shortlisted from over 50 submissions received.

The successful teams will work on FinTech products and solutions in areas such as Agri-Tech, E-Commerce, Payments, Savings and Loans, Edu-Tech, and Fundraising.

“We are happy to introduce this year’s participants. The teams shortlisted come from allover the region including a team from Rwanda and Tanzania. Other teams are traveling from as far as Kisoro. This is a clear indication that the project has continued to grow and is attracting more quality. We have had pre-hackathon discussions with all the team leaders and can confirm that they are all ready to innovate, and transform their communities,” Charlotte Neeza, the HiPipo FinTechs Events Manager explained, she added;

“This announcement sets the stage and puts the Hackathon wheels in to motion. On our side, we are set to receive all participants, starting Saturday 7am. Those traveling from far are set to arrive on Friday.”

Now in its third edition, the Women in FinTech Hackathon is part of HiPipo’s commitment towards empowering women with the required digital and financial inclusion skills so that they can go out there; innovate, prosper, earn and develop their families and communities.

The 2022 Women in FinTech Hackathon seeks to close the Gender Gap in Access to Technology, Skills, and Usage of Digital Financial Services. It will provide women innovators and students an opportunity to use digital financial technology to explore business concepts. The hackathon will introduce participants to useful tools and offer an introduction to technologies such as Mojaloop Open-Source Software, and guidance from Level One Project foundational material. The skills gained from this initiative will cover Level One Project Principles, Instant and Inclusive Payment Systems (IIPS), Inclusive Finance, and FinTech in general.

“Our ultimate objective is to help achieve a leveled playing field by guiding the African continent into fully maximizing its digital dividend and potential, with the entire populace equitably participating in the use, leverage, dissemination, innovation, adoption, and adaptation of secure digital financial services to improve their lives and livelihoods,” Innocent Kawooya, the HiPipo CEO noted.

The Women in FinTech Hackathon will culminate into the Women in FinTech summit on Friday 16th September, where the best performing teams and individuals from across East Africa will be announced and receive their share of the USD 10,000 collective prize money. The best teams will also automatically qualify for the Women in FinTech Incubator program that will run until January 2023.

The Women in FinTech Hackathon, Summit and Incubator project is presented by HiPipo in partnership with Level One Project, Mojaloop, ModusBox, CyberPLC Academy and Crosslake Technologies and generously supported by Gates Foundation.

NO TEAM NAME TEAM LEADER 1 HERDUUKA TABITHA ATWIINE 2 FUNA HOUSE PROPERTY MATERS KIYIGA MARION OLIVEA 3 TAWAZA DIGITAL VARIETIES WINFRED NANDAWULA 4 LANDS RESOURCE NOVITA NYIRARUKUNDO 5 OLIWAA EVENTS ZAHARA NAMWANJE 6 LIMA PESA MARIA VIVIAN AWORI 7 JIBU NAKISOZI MASTULAH SARAH 8 ACADEMIC PERSONAL ASSISTANT (APA) DIANA NAJJUMA 9 THE PLATTER NAMULWA PATRA HIGENYI 10 RENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM(RMS) AMASE STISHA MARGRET 11 SAYL KARE VICTORIA NAKITTO 12 E-SERVICE JOSEPHINE NANKUNDA 13 INSURE WALLET EVELYNE NAKANWAGI 14 THE FINTECH DEVOTEE TUSIIME EMILY QUEEN 15 TEGEKA INVESTMENT CLUB SHAMIM NAKAYIZA 16 GO GREEN MARIAM HAVILLAH MIREMBE 17 AUTOPAY BETTY HAPPY 18 ELEVATION RACHEAL IPERU 19 HER ICT SKILLS MUKAYIRANGA JANE 20 IZERE EDUCATION SHAMIM NIRERE

