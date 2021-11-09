KAMPALA – Ms. Nakitto Gloria Dorcus has qualified to the top 3 contestants under the mobility category in the Uganda Science Innovation for her project, a Smart Monitoring and Control Unit for Electric Vehicle Charging as the only lady within this category.

Nakitto, a young Engineering graduate who developed a smart monitoring & control Unit was recently nominated in the ongoing Uganda Science Innovation award which aims at inspiring science students.

The young entrepreneur, also an Undergraduate Research Assistant at Kiira Motors Corporation is the Founder and Business Development Manager, Glo Snacks, the business she started in 2017 that makes different foodstuffs like meat pies, vegetable pies, and scones.

Nakitto is in her final year at Makerere University pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in Electrical Engineering and she is the only lady with first-class honours in the electrical engineering department.

She is a certified Business Analyst with a certificate in Business Analysis from the Wharton University of Pennsylvania. She is also a qualified Design Thinking for Innovation from the University of Virginia and Project Planning and Management from the University of California.

Very passionate about innovation particularly e- mobility, and entrepreneurship, Nakitto has worked on a number of projects including:

A solar charging station for electric vehicles

The Kayoola bus project under Kiira Motors Corporation

Uganda Industrial Research institute

A Smart Monitoring and Control Unit for Electric Vehicle Charging

A batter trading mobile application

School outreach and skilling programs

Mentorship, awareness, and Charity under The Mentorship Class and BANG community

Little Wings Project- A children saving Scheme, Under Mercantile Credit Bank, Among others.

She has held positions like; Vice President, The Mentorship Class Alumni Association, Local Council Representative, Muluuka II Makerere, and she is the founder of The Relationship Talk Program under Family Life Network.

