KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Institute of Procurement Professionals of Uganda (IPPU) is hosting its 8th Annual Procurement Summit on September 6, 2024, at Hotel Africana in Kampala. The event, themed “Leveraging the Procurement and Supply Chain Ecosystem for Social Economic Transformation,” aims to bring together over 300 procurement professionals, practitioners, and industry stakeholders to share knowledge and experiences in procurement and supply chain management.

The summit features a lineup of expert speakers, including Hon. Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, who will deliver the guest of honor address. Other notable speakers include Dr. Bategeka Kabugambe Levi, Chairperson of the IPPU Council, and Mr. Aggrey Kihenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Affairs. Additional speakers include Mr. Lawrence Sentakula, Accountant General, MOFPED; Ms. Florence Nakyeyune, Project Manager, GP; Mr. Benson Turamye, ED, PPDA; Ms. Specioza Mukazi, Head of Corporate Services, LETCL; and Dr. Harwib Mugassa, Executive Director, NITA(U), among others.

These experts will share their insights and experiences on various aspects of procurement and supply chain management, providing valuable learning opportunities for attendees.

This year’s summit focuses on leveraging the procurement and supply chain ecosystem to drive social and economic transformation. The event will explore how organizations can integrate sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation into their procurement processes to promote environmentally responsible practices, reduce carbon footprints, and foster economic growth in sustainable sectors.

The summit provides a platform for networking and experience sharing among procurement professionals, practitioners, and industry stakeholders. Sponsors and exhibitors will have the opportunity to interact with a wide range of professionals who manage the procurement and supply chain industry in Uganda and beyond.

The IPPU aims to promote professionalism in the procurement and supply chain function through regulation, training, development, and certification of members. The institute’s vision is to be a mandated regulator and networking center for procurement and supply chain management professionals in Uganda by 2028.

