KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a significant milestone, Equity Bank has handed over the land title for the Janani Luwum Church House to the Church of Uganda, following the final repayment of a massive loan.

The ceremony took place during the 27th Church of Uganda Provincial Assembly, held at Uganda Christian University in Mukono from August 21st to 23rd. The event brought together representatives from all dioceses in the province to celebrate the church’s achievements and contributions.

The loan, totaling 60 billion Ugandan shillings, was secured during the tenure of Archbishop Emeritus Henry Orombi. The repayment marks the culmination of a 40-year journey to complete the Church House project.

“We are very excited to release the title of Church House to the Church of Uganda and we are looking forward to supporting more projects,” said Elizabeth Mwerinde Kasedde, Executive Director of Equity Bank Uganda. “Thank you so much for partnering with us. I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity to thank the leaders of the church, because they participated in this journey wholeheartedly, and all the points that were mentioned today by our guest of honor. Thank you so much, and we shall continue to transform your lives, giving dignity and expanding opportunities for wealth creation together with the help of God.”

“I would like to thank all men and women of God who have supported us towards the completion of this milestone,” said Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu. “I want to appreciate my fathers in the faith who came before me, each one of whom made a significant contribution. I want to appreciate Archbishop Emeritus Henry Orombi, who approached Equity Bank, and they made a deal of giving us a loan of 60 billion. Thank you very much, and now we receive our title and receive a building.”

Mr. John R. Musinguzi, Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), presented on the role of taxes in building the economy, highlighting the importance of partnerships between religious institutions and financial organizations.

The event also featured a service led by Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu, marking a significant achievement for the Church of Uganda and demonstrating the power of partnership and collaboration.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

