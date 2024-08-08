KAMPALA, UGANDA – Centenary Bank has appointed Nzokire Ivan Bushaija as General Manager Business Technology, effective immediately. In this role, Ivan will be responsible for driving the bank’s digital transformation strategy, leveraging his extensive experience in ICT to enhance the bank’s capabilities and customer experience.

Ivan brings 19 years of expertise in digital transformation, ICT infrastructure management, and core banking systems design to the position. His appointment is seen as a strategic move by the bank to strengthen its digital offerings and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are thrilled to have Ivan on board,” said a Centenary Bank spokesperson. “His expertise and experience will be invaluable in driving our digital transformation and enhancing our customer experience.”

Ivan’s background includes a strong track record of implementing advanced technologies such as virtualization, cloud computing, AI, and blockchain. He holds various certifications, including MCSE, MCSE-Security, and ITIL, and has worked across diverse sectors, including banking, health, higher education, and government.

As General Manager Business Technology, Ivan will lead the bank’s technology team, driving innovation and ensuring the seamless integration of technology across the bank’s operations. He will be responsible for developing and implementing the bank’s technology strategy, as well as overseeing the management of ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital channels.

“I am excited to join Centenary Bank and contribute to its vision of becoming a smart bank,” said Ivan. “I look forward to working with the team to drive digital transformation and enhance customer experience.”

Ivan’s appointment is a significant milestone in Centenary Bank’s journey to become a smart bank, and is expected to have a positive impact on the bank’s operations and customer experience.

