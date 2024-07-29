Ruth Akello, a seasoned accountant, has spent nearly 15 years in the corporate world. Rising through the ranks, she dedicated herself to her profession, often finding her demanding schedule left little room for side gigs or other income-generating activities.

As Ruth approached a significant milestone in her career, she began searching for ways to grow her money sustainably. Her quest led her to the newly launched Kuza Plan by Liberty Life Assurance Uganda, a financial product that promised more than just traditional insurance.

When Ruth first heard about the Kuza Plan, she was intrigued by its unique blend of savings and insurance. Unlike traditional life insurance policies that primarily focus on providing financial security in the event of death or disability, the Kuza Plan offered a dynamic approach to financial planning. It was designed to help individuals like Ruth not only safeguard their future but also build a lasting legacy.

Ruth Akello’s story resonates with many Ugandans. A 2023 FinScope Uganda survey found that 85% of Ugandan adults practice some form of saving, highlighting a strong national culture of financial planning. However, traditional saving methods often lack growth opportunities.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Kuza Plan is its accessibility. With a minimum investment of just 200,000 Ugandan shillings, Ruth found it easy to get started. This low entry barrier makes it an attractive option for both seasoned professionals and those new to financial planning.

The Kuza Plan combines savings with life and disability insurance, providing a robust safety net, including last rights and permanent disability benefits at no additional cost, which gave Ruth peace of mind. Unlike traditional savings plans, it offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing policyholders to cancel without penalties and guaranteeing a full return on their investment account balance, thus giving Ruth the confidence to maintain control over her savings. Its commitment to growth ensures that investments continue to grow even if premium payments stop, keeping Ruth’s financial goals on track.

Additionally, the Kuza Plan’s five benefit options cater to various budgets and preferences, allowing Ruth to choose a plan that perfectly aligned with her financial aspirations and lifestyle.

Ruth’s decision to invest in the Kuza Plan was not made lightly. She thoroughly researched various options and consulted with financial advisors before making her choice. What stood out to her was the Kuza Plan’s holistic approach to financial security and growth.

Ruth’s positive experience with the Kuza Plan has inspired her to encourage others to consider this innovative financial product. Whether you’re a corporate professional like Ruth, a business owner, or someone looking to secure a brighter future for your family, the Kuza Plan offers a practical and effective solution.

For Ruth Akello, the Kuza Plan has been a game-changer, helping her build a legacy while ensuring her financial security.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

