KAMPALA, UGANDA – Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda has launched a new customer rewards campaign, “Vroomula Amajja,” aimed at promoting cashless transactions and digital financial inclusion. The three-month campaign, which started on July 24, 2024, will give Airtel Money customers, agents, and businesses using Airtel Pay merchant codes the opportunity to win prizes, including a Toyota RAV 4 Hybrid SUV, motorbikes, and e-money.

“Today, we’re igniting a movement that will turn every transaction into an opportunity, every shilling into a stepping stone towards your dreams,” said Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda, during the launch of the campaign. “I am thrilled to announce the launch of VROOMULA AMAJJA – Airtel Money’s groundbreaking nationwide campaign that will redefine the landscape of cashless transactions in Uganda.”

“Through VROOMULA AMAJJA, we’re not just changing how Ugandans transact; we’re changing lives. We’re fueling dreams, powering ambitions, and driving the nation towards a cashless future where every transaction opens a world of possibilities,” Aritho added.

The campaign aims to enhance digital financial services by incentivizing customers to go cashless through daily, weekly, and monthly rewards, in the form of e-money which will be directly deposited into their wallets. “45 Ugandans, every single day, will receive a cash boost directly into their Airtel Money wallets. That’s 45 families with extra money for school fees, supporting a small business, or settling other financial obligations,” Aritho explained.

“Additionally, 9 Ugandans every week, will ride away new Boda Bodas (motorbikes). That’s 9 families with a chance to benefit from a sustainable source of income from a Boda Boda business,” he continued. “And for one fortunate Ugandan, the grand prize awaits – a Toyota RAV 4 Hybrid car. A testament to how far life can change, when you embrace the power of digital transactions.”

To participate, customers can dial *185# or use the My Airtel App to conduct various transactions, such as sending money, depositing or withdrawing cash, mobile banking, bill payments, and international money transfers. By doing so, customers and Airtel Money agents will be entered into daily, weekly, and monthly draws to win prizes.

Winners will be contacted using Airtel’s verified number, 0200100100. The campaign is expected to run for 13 weeks.

