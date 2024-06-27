SOROTI/MBARARA – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has seized 700 bags of underweight sugar from V.G Keshwala and Sons Limited in Soroti district.

This followed public complaints about underweight sugar packed in Kakira-branded sacks.

“During the inspections, it was discovered that the packaging material of the underweight sugar was tampered with, as the inner polyethylene layer was found with holes,” they revealed in a statement.

Also, UNBS seized underweight bread from Supa Loaf’s outlet in Mbarara city and Wakiso district, as well as Jonisa bread in various supermarkets.

“Management/owners of the culpable businesses have reported to UNBS for further interrogation and prosecution will follow on offences of possession and distribution of underweight pre-packaged goods.”

It should be noted that packing, selling, being in possession of or holding for sale underweight pre-packaged goods, is an offence punishable by law, as it contravenes the UNBS Act as amended 2013, the Weights and Measures Act and the Weights and Measures (Sale and labelling of goods) (Amendment) Rules 2020.

UNBS urged all manufacturers, importers and traders of pre-packaged goods to adhere to the cited Laws and Rules.

They also encouraged consumers to demand safe, certified, quality products and report any dealers of substandard goods to UNBS using toll free lines 0800133133/0800233233, WhatsApp line: 0713227580 and social media pages.

