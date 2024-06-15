KAMPALA, UGANDA – The alumni of Uganda Management Institute (UMI) have taken a significant step towards financial empowerment with the inauguration of their SACCO, dubbed UMI Elite SACCO.

The event, which was held at Hotel Africana in Kampala, marked a milestone in the journey of the alumni.

The SACCO, which has been fully registered, aims to provide financial services to its members, promoting savings, investments, and economic growth.

Dunstan Kisule, the CEO at Y-Save Uganda was the guest speaker at the event.

The alumni also held their first annual general meeting, where they elected a governance structure to oversee the operations of the SACCO.

The structure includes a Vetting Committee, chaired by Prof. Dr. Levi Musinguzi B, with Achiro Jacqueline and Dissan Ssentumbwe as members.

The Supervisory Board is chaired by Henry Owora, with Asekenye Catherine and Niwamanya Mudasiri as members.

Mivule M Ronald has been the chairperson board of the UMI Elite SACCO.

Nyabwolo Zitta N has been elected as Vice Chairperson, Ochola Immaculate as Treasurer, and Lumumba Patrick as Secretary.

Francis Ikanga Muwanguzi, Ronald Ochoo, Fred Wangara O, Byarugaba Elizabeth, and Susan Najjumba were also elected as Committee Members.

The elected leaders pledged to work together to ensure the SACCO’s success, transparency, and accountability.

The inauguration of UMI Elite SACCO is a significant achievement for the alumni association, demonstrating their commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment.

With a strong governance structure in place, the SACCO is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of its members.

