The Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria, owned by the Ruparelia Group is ready.

Pictures of the new magnificent Resort, located 20-minutes away by speed boat from Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, were released on Saturday.

Located on over 15 acres at Abayita Ababiri trading centre near on the shores of Lake Victoria in Entebbe (former Ssese Gateway Beach), the new resort and convention centre has been constructed minutes’ way from Entebbe International Airport, making it the perfect “Gateway to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa”.

According to Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the strong demand for top-notch facilities continues to drive Ruparelia Group’s desire not only for growth but also for the Group’s continued quest to make Uganda a destination of choice for tourists.

He said the Group is cognizant of their motto, “Serving to Grow and Growing to Serve”.

“Ruparelia Groups’ acquisition of Ssese Gateway Beach gave more impetus to our organic growth in Uganda,” he says, adding that; “this presents Uganda with a great opportunity to get facilities with services of international repute.”

Accordingly, the new resort is a 350 room resort and convention centre, with 4 restaurants, marina for 50 boats, 10 presidential suites, Convention Centre with carrying capacity of 3500 persons, additional conference facilities of upto 1500 persons, small conference and meeting facilities, 3 wedding grounds and parking space for 1500 cars.

