KAMPALA – Mobile operator Airtel Uganda has remitted UGX 34.6 billion to the rural communications development fund run by the sector regulator Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

The contribution is 2% levy stipulated by the law on the gross annual revenue of each of the licensed telecom services providers. The money goes to the universal access fund called the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF) formally known as the Rural Communications Development Fund (RCDF)

UCC Executive Director, Hon. George William Nyombi Thembo said the money is used for intervention in areas that the licensed providers find economically unviable.

“We gather here today to acknowledge and uphold the contribution of Airtel Uganda to the telecommunications sector. Airtel has been an example and a force in communication development in Uganda. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Airtel for the contribution of the Ugx.34.8 billion shillings representing 2% of its annual gross revenue to the Uganda Communications Commission.”

“This underscores the understanding of the critical role it plays in ensuring that the underserved population in our country gain access to vital communication services. This contribution will undoubtedly go a long way in bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive growth involvement across Uganda,” he added.

He added that over the last five years, the fund had set up ICT training centres in schools, internet towers in underserved communities among other projects.

He said UCC would connect all government schools, district hospitals, health centres and agricultural extension units to the Internet.

The Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, Manoj Murali reaffirmed the network’s commitment to providing reliable communication services in the country.

He said, “Airtel Uganda is deeply committed to Uganda’s development. Our commitment is demonstrated by our participation in the licensing regime and providing reliable communication services across Uganda on our 100% 4G network. We do this because our role as technology enablers is to unlock the potential of Uganda as we connect people and businesses to opportunities. We are proud to be exceedingly delivering on this mandate.”

“The UCC plays a vital role in fostering a thriving telecommunications sector that empowers Ugandans in our increasingly connected world. We are grateful for your continued oversight and support in growing access, equity and long-term sustainability of the sector.”

The 34.6 billion contributed by Airtel Uganda will be utilized by the Uganda Communications Commission to support the development and enhancement of rural communications infrastructure, especially in underserved areas. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders, Airtel Uganda remains committed to its mission to drive digital transformation and empower communities across Uganda with access to reliable and high-quality communication services.

