KAMPALA – Absa Bank Uganda has launched Absa Card Send, a solution on the Absa Mobile banking app that will allow an Absa customer to send and receive funds from their Absa Visa card to any other Visa card across the world seamlessly.

Announcing the launch of this new product, Absa Retail and Business Banking Director, Musa Jallow said that as an industry leader in the digital finance space, Absa continues to scale up innovations of financial products to speak to today’s digitally conscious customer who has instant access to almost everything, news, shopping, interactions, and now, money too. “To be able to send money, our customers have previously relied on third-party platforms like money transfer services, which they often have to visit physically. This product comes in to break these barriers to sending and receiving money, that transcends physical borders and save time and money in the process.”

The Absa Card Send service enables cashless transactions in real time was created to support and empower the enterprising spirit of “our customers who are making moves on the go and do not want to be bogged down by delays that are typical in the financial sector”

“We recognize that the unique and evolving needs of our customer often mean they have to transact cross borders for both business and personal financial needs. We know our customers want to compete and leverage opportunities at a global stage and so we have made that possible for them. We set ourselves the bold challenge to remove the barriers that getting in the way of the progressive nature of our customers. And that is how this product was collaboratively born between ourselves and our partners Visa whose platform makes this possible,”continued Jallow.

“Visa is proud to be a technological enabler championing solutions for the African and Ugandan enterprising spirit that is leveraging technology to realise global aspirations. The Absa Card Send product made possible by Visa will broaden the money transfer infrastructure and create a more inclusive environment, because now everyone with a debit card can transact, any time, anywhere” said Chad Pollock, General Manager and Vice President, Visa East Africa.

Digital solutions like these align with the bank’s recently launched brand promise, ‘Your Story Matters’ which is rooted in our belief that every individual and business deserves and has the potential to build a better tomorrow, and that banking should be centred around the needs of people, businesses and society.

The bank looks to elevate its customers’ experiences by tapping into their expressed unique needs and developing solutions that truly resonate.

This event coincided with a prize handover ceremony to award the winners of the Premier League (PL) Campaign dubbed, ‘Win your ticket to Glory’. Launched in December last year, 40 winners emerged from the campaign with 39 Absa customers walking away with fuel vouchers worth UGX 200,000.

The overall winner, Mr. Eric Baleteirewa, won an all expenses fully paid trip to the UK to watch Arsenal take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium on 19 May 2024, with a friend of his choice. The VVIP experience includes return flights to the UK, airport and hotel transfers, 3 nights’ accommodation at the Mayfair Hotel, tickets to the game and meals. This also covers a guided tour to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, shopping at exclusive restaurants and stores including Lillywhites where Eric can purchase his favorite team’s apparel, and so much more.

Absa has a long-standing partnership with the Premier League and has over the years rewarded customers similarly, including bringing the Premier League trophy to Uganda for Uganda fans of the Premier League to have a chance to see and take pictures with the trophy. This season already, the bank has given 16 PL tickets to Absa customers to watch 4 top matches.

The Absa Card Send service is enabled on all Absa Credit and Debit cards. Customers can use their cards to make multiple transactions any day of the week, weekends, or even public holidays of up to UGX 50 million and transactional limits of up to UGX 25 million in different currencies, if the receiving country allows fast-funds and is not restricted/sanctioned.

