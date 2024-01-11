KAMPALA – Absa Bank Uganda Ltd has announced the appointment of Patricia Nshemereirwe as its new Chief Operating Officer. Patricia is a seasoned financial services professional with 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. She brings significant experience to her new role, taking leadership and oversight responsibility over the bank’s Operations and Information Technology function.

Before joining Absa, she served as Head of Integrated Channels/Client Coverage at Stanbic Bank Uganda – where she spearheaded the bank’s Distribution, Agent Banking, and Virtual and Digital Channels strategy and execution.

Before that, she held key positions at both Stanbic Bank and DFCU Bank, including Head of Operations, Head of Production, Head of Operations at DFCU Bank, Marketing Manager, among other significant roles.

While addressing her appointment, David Wandera, Absa Bank Uganda’s Executive Director and Head of Markets, said, “Patricia’s impressive track record and passion for elevating people, enhancing the quality of work, and driving new value and efficiencies for both clients and the organization make her a valuable addition to the team, and we look forward to her contribution towards the fulfilment of our purpose.”

Patricia holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Nkozi University and a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University.

