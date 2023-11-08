JINJA – Diamond Trust Bank has inaugurated a new branch, Jinja City as part of an expansion drive to bring products and services closer to customers in the Busoga region.

DTB Uganda Chairman Board of Directors Azim Kassam, and DTB group CEO Nasim Devji who were in the company of senior management members attended the opening of the physical outlet that now brings DTB Group’s branch network to 36 branches in Uganda.

Board Chairman Kassam committed service excellence and products to meet customer needs.

DTB Uganda’ CEO Mr. Varghese Thambi, said branch expansion was made in line with the growing business and banking needs of Jinja today.

“When we opened the branch 9 years ago, there was fewer active industries and production, today we see a busy industrial district in Jinja and a demand for wider banking space,” said Thambi.

This branch space includes a premium banking lounge, bulk tellers, two ATM machines all supported by a dedicated service team and Digital Banking Channels.

Customers present at the unveiling of the newly expanded branch expressed gratitude to DTB for answering their needs.

Mohamed Kato Nsubuga, a business man and a DTB customer, notes that the expansion will now ease banking and expect to spend less time in the bank with the increased tellers.

“We are glad that now there is more room to accommodate all business people, no more long queues in a small place. We see comfort now,” said Nsubuga.

DTB is a member of the Aga Khan Development network operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Uganda.

In Uganda the Bank has 36 branches, 54 ATMs and over 1,000 agents.

