Reckitt dominated this year’s People’s Choice Awards, with four of its brands—Dettol, Harpic, Mortein and Jik—being honored as the best in their respective categories at the gala held in Kampala, Uganda.

Dettol antibacterial soap, a flagship product of Reckitt, scooped the award for the second consecutive year after being honored as the best bathing soap in 2022.

At the People’s Choice Awards, Harpic was recognized as the best in the toilet and bathroom sanitary solution category, while Mortein emerged as the most loved pest control solution. JIK bleach stood out as the top choice among users, being preferred for its efficacy in removing stains and killing 99.9% of germs and viruses on fabrics and surfaces at homes.

Since their inception in 2009, the annual awards seek to drive business excellence through recognition of various business entities within Uganda.

While receiving the awards, Mohammad Ali Tariq, Reckitt Country Manager, applauded the organizers for creating a platform to celebrate brands that make a difference in the lives of its Ugandan consumers.

“We commend the organizers for providing this platform; it’s truly gratifying to receive acknowledgment from those we aim to serve. At the heart of our company’s values lie excellence, innovation, and a commitment to our consumers. These awards reaffirm that our efforts are on the right track.

At Reckitt, our purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, and we have a fight to ensure access to quality health and hygiene solution are a right and not a privilege. As we promote our products, our goal is a cleaner and healthier world built on the foundation of good hygiene. Anticipate more initiatives from Dettol, Harpic, Mortein, and Jik brands in the years ahead,” he said.

For the past three decades, Dettol has been a steadfast presence in the East African region, consistently making positive contributions to local communities.

The People’s Choice awards are given after conducting annual statistical research among consumers, the business society and national regulatory bodies. The National awards are chosen by the people of Uganda after months of surveys, reports and other data tracking methods across the country.

The awards come barely a week after both Jik and Harpic were recognized in the East Africa Quality Brand Awards, bagging the quality excellence award as the leading cleaning disinfectant and Toilet cleaner in East Africa.

