Jjengo Accram, an economist hailing from Uganda, is a 26-year-old entrepreneur with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Master of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics, both from Makerere University and the University of Pretoria in South Africa, respectively. Currently, Jjengo is pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Real Estate Economics at Justus University in Germany (JLU).

Growing up in the modest surroundings of Nsangala, Mawogola, Ssembabule district, Jjengo was the third-to-last child in a family of eight. He commenced his early education at Kyangabatayi Muslim Primary School, then moved on to Nsangala Church of Uganda, Kyebongotoko Primary School, Lwemusege Primary School, Victoria Primary School, Sydney Paul Primary School, and ultimately completed his primary education at Miteete St. Andrew’s in 2009.

In 2010, Jjengo began his O-level studies at Sseke Secondary School, achieving a first-grade result in 2013. Subsequently, he pursued his A-level education at Kinawa High School Mugongo and took the PEM/ICT exams at Hanah International School Uganda.

Jjengo furthered his education at Makerere University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2019. At the age of 25, he embarked on his Master’s degree in Agricultural and Applied Economics, successfully completing it in 2023.

During his university years, Jjengo emphasized hands-on experience and, with the assistance of friends, founded the venture known as Tijarah. While initially starting as a liquid soap vendor, he officially registered the name in 2020 to expand into real estate and construction. Over the past three years, Tijarah has generated substantial profits, and its permanent headquarters are now situated in Nsangi Manja. Jjengo’s real estate company has provided him with diverse opportunities, consequently bolstering his capital base.

With a current net worth of 300 million Ugandan Shillings, Jjengo believes that with determination and consistency, one can achieve remarkable success in Uganda. As the proprietor of Tijarah Group, he engages in a variety of business solutions.

