KAMPALA – CFAO Motors the distributor of brand-new Suzuki vehicles has launched to the Ugandan market.

The vehicle unveiled in late June has been described by automotive experts as a fuel-efficient and budget-friendly van with the capacity to cater to the cargo delivery needs of large companies and Small businesses in Uganda.

Mr. Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager at CFAO Motors in Uganda, formerly Toyota Uganda, said the Eeco Van is priced at USD 15,000 about UGX 53 million.

The 2-seater Eeco Van boasts a flat cargo floor including a maximum payload capacity of 650kg.

“This generous space allows companies dealing in FMCGs, milk, bread, decor, and various other goods to transport their deliveries effectively. The dual sliding doors provide easy access to the cargo area, facilitating smooth loading and unloading processes,” Tegule said.

Automotive experts say that the Eeco Van is the perfect vehicle for last-mile cargo deliveries in the event industry, pharmaceutical supplies, florists, beverage stockists, and any other urban freight service,

Its 1.2L fuel-efficient petrol engine ensures cost-effective operations, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their budget without compromising on performance. The manual transmission further adds to the driver’s control and fuel efficiency.

Additional Specifications

The Eeco Van prioritizes safety with its dual front airbags that provide protection for both the driver and front passenger in the event of an impact. Rear parking sensors offer additional assistance to drivers while reversing, ensuring a safer and more convenient parking experience.

Its Electronic Stability Control (ESP) feature helps maintain control during cornering, enhancing overall stability and minimizing the risk of accidents,£

In addition to its core features, the Eeco Van offers a range of amenities designed to enhance driver comfort and convenience. The driver’s seat comes with sliding and reclining functions, allowing for personalized adjustments to ensure optimal driving posture.

Side impact door beams provide added protection in case of a collision, reassuring both drivers and passengers.

Tegule said customers who choose the Eeco Van will benefit from CFAO Motors’ commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Suzuki by CFAO offers a 3-year/100,000km manufacturer warranty, providing peace of mind and reassurance of the van’s quality. Additionally, the free service for 2 years/50,000km ensures that maintenance costs are minimized, allowing businesses to focus on their operations without worrying about unexpected expenses, he explained.

He is optimistic that the Eeco Van from CFAO Motors will become the go-to choice for large companies and SMEs in Uganda’s delivery industry due to its affordable price, fuel-efficient engine, spacious cargo area, and comprehensive safety features.

Customers interested in the Eeco van he said can visit the Suzuki by CFAO showroom in Kampala, located at Plot 1 First Street, Industrial Area, Kampala

