KAMPALA – Mr. Abbas Rasheed, a real estate expert in Uganda is coming up with a unique idea of having duplex apartments in affordable housing which has taken shape in real life.

The unique project includes one, two, and three-bedroom duplex condominiums, located in the heart of Nalya Estates where dwellers will enjoy duplex living with a fancy lifestyle, spectacular views, and extremely private bedrooms.

A duplex features two floors in the same condominium apartment-giving you a wide variety of space as well as the privacy for the master bedroom which is so needed by the Ugandan market.

“Duplexes can offer a desirable middle ground between a detached home and a multi-unit apartment building,” says Mr. Abbas Rasheed, the general manager at Universal Multipurpose Enterprises.

The new homes are expected to appeal to young families looking for more space whilst still enjoying Kampala life and proximity to the capital’s leisure and work opportunities with prices starting from UGX147m.

The Nalya Estates is developing into a middle-class residential neighborhood with high-rise apartment complexes and modest residential bungalows.

The Kampala Northern Bypass Highway traverses the township as it courses its way from Bweyogerere to the east towards Kiwaatule, to the west of Naalya. In between the residences and highways, supermarkets and shopping malls are beginning to spring up.

The Metroplex Shopping Mall, the largest shopping complex in Uganda, is located in Naalya, on the northern border of the Kampala Northern Bypass Highway.

This plan facilitates the middle-income tenants and the end-users to easily fulfill their dreams of owning their choicest homes without any financial hardships, stated Mr. Abbas. He added that realizing that the market is already full of conventional residences, Universal Multipurpose Enterprises wanted to do something completely different but within the same price range as the other condos.

The developer has made use of industrial materials and this makes Universal Multipurpose Enterprises affordable housing the most creative and conventional developer in the Ugandan market coming up with different properties in different locations providing a buffet menu in Naalya, Najjera, Kireka, Muyenga, Kololo, Bukasa, and Kajjansi.

Macau Towers located approximately 12.5 kilometres only from the central business district will create an entirely new community, with a network of interconnecting streets leading onto town squares and gardens, including a much sought-after Terrace to relax and relive personal moments.

The facility will provide several other sporting facilities including a gym, quiet and peaceful living, Hospitals & Schools within a radar of 2 to 5 km, and 24×7 Lift service for easy commute and in the process changing the township into a completely urban setting.

Even though ‘duplex’ is not a term that all Ugandan buyers and renters are familiar with, real estate experts say the demand for apartments and condominiums is becoming increasingly popular across the city.

