KAMPALA – BrightLife, a subsidiary of FINCA International has announced the expansion of its Lamp Library Project in four off-grid schools in Kitgum District.

Through this, the home of solar systems in Uganda will donate solar systems and portable lanterns to schools that are off the national grid, providing light for classrooms, libraries, and dormitories, and facilitating night learning homework and exam preparation for students and staff.

Speaking to the press at their offices in Kitante, Laurynas Vaiciulis – Chief Executive Officer, BrightLife noted that two of the four beneficiary schools have already been identified; Atimkikoma Primary School and Pajimo Agweng Primary School and will be getting the systems on April 6th, 2023.

“Two more schools will be selected at the beginning of May through a competition which will be crowned with a raffle draw on 3 May 2023. As per the Lamp Library project, each of these schools will receive a donation of 6 solar systems to provide light for classrooms, the libraries and dormitories and 50 to 100 portable Lanterns from BrightLife,” he revealed.

He noted that the initiative targeting 10,000 schools across the country has been in existence since 2019 and has grown to over 10 schools so far with the most recent being Pageya and Pece Primary Schools in Gulu and Akia and Malliam Primary Schools in Lira, which were launched last year.

“The main reason we’re doing this is that we feel there’s a disadvantage for school children in the rural areas. Because as we all know 50% of Uganda still has no access to electricity. So the advantage of living in Kampala and being a school child in Kampala is you have light so at night, you can read your books [at any time]. In rural areas, unfortunately, the school children when they go home, and the sun goes down, they have no ability to read.”

Mr. Laurynas added that most of these use tadoba (local lamps) which has super low light “and they hurt their eyes and lungs because it also causes a lot of respiratory diseases…when kerosene burns, there’s a lot of toxins. So this project will bring that advantage to people in rural areas, especially to children.”

According to him, the project has achieved tremendous success over the years with students and teachers reporting improved classroom performance, and a sense of safety and security they didn’t previously have.

“Academically we have seen exam results improve such as at Pageya Primary School in Gulu which recently registered its first Division One pupil for the first time in the school’s history.”

Mr. Laurynas revealed that these lanterns can be borrowed by children to take home to help them read and study in the evenings before they return them to give an opportunity to other students to do the same.

About BrightLife

BrightLife is uniquely linked to the FINCA International family of social enterprises with more than 30 years of experience that combines innovative financing, community networks, and the highest quality clean energy brands to improve the lives of people without access to the grid and unlock the productive potential of Ugandan families.

Their product line includes a growing range of solar home systems, entry-level solar lights, solar appliances such as TVs, fridges, clean cook stoves and smartphones. Their products can be purchased in cash or in installments on pay-as-you-go and are sold through a network of direct sales agents, community networks, and strategically selected distribution partners.

The Company revealed to spread wider this year to 5 new locations across Uganda.

