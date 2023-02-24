KAMPALA – Ms. Shamim Walusimbi, a Global Recruitment Consultant at Aldelia Global Manpower, is calling for more employers to hire persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“There is a lot of ability in disability that all employers must tap into; let us all create space at our places of work to enable our brothers and sisters with disabilities to participate in developing the capacity of our companies, organizations, associations, and overall, our economy,” Walusimbi urged said while congratulating Mr. Peter Muswali, a person with hearing impairment upon being appointed as a fulltime Global Recruitment Consultant by Aldelia Global Manpower.

People with disabilities are diverse and heterogeneous. Disabilities can be visible or invisible; temporary or permanent. The number of persons who live with a disability is increasing due to demographic trends and increases in chronic health conditions, among other causes. Almost everyone will temporarily or permanently experience disability at some point in their life, research shows.

To protect and support people with disabilities, Ms. Walusimbi urged businesses to introduce several accessibility measures and inclusion strategies.

She also urged People with Special Needs, not to give up no matter the challenges they face adding that they should rather equip themselves with the necessary skills required for any profession which will make them outstanding.

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away. When Peter Muswali lost his ability to hear at the tender age of 7, he felt like his entire world had been shattered. His parents tried with all their might to seek remedies and solutions to restore his hearing, all in vain. Today, he stands strong and independent, a graduate, with vast experience and passion for HRM and HRMIS,” Walusimbi said.

“I congratulate Muswali for the hard work and effort he has put in to prove his abilities… let’s congratulate him for having earned a full-time contract with Aldelia Global Manpower! Now, as Global Recruitment Consultants, we can support other organizations and communities to identify talent that will contribute to organizational effectiveness in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the recruitment, hiring, retention, and promotion of persons with disabilities.”

On his part, Mr. Muswali appreciated Ms. Walusimbi for standing by his side and offering him all the training and mentorship that he needed for the present achievement.

“I owe this to you Shamim N Walusimbi. You played a great role in this great achievement. Being my manager and leader has had a great impact on my life. You inspired me in so many ways I cannot count. You are indeed a true leader to many,” Muswali said.

He appreciated the team at Aldelia Global Manpower at the Uganda office, the Country Manager Kadia LY, Recruitment Director Pierre Balmefrezol, my teammates Lairah Nabukenya, Sumayah Musaazi, Denise Murungi, and the founder and CEO of Aldelia Global Manpower, Cédric Filet for accepting inclusivity in Aldelia Global Human Resource Management Consultancy.

Peter was born normal like any other person, until at the age of 7 years in his third term of primary two when he was attacked by malaria which was so severe that he spent two and a half months in a coma.

“Upon discharge from the hospital, I sensed rapid acceleration in loss of my hearing… I would experience a lot of noise coming from my inner ears and through my mind, then… silence. I was officially declared deaf,” Muswali narrates.

