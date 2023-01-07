KAMPALA —dfcu Bank Chief Executive Officer Mathias Katamba has confirmed that he is leaving the bank after four years at the helm of the second-largest commercial bank in Uganda.

Katamba an economist, business executive, banker and entrepreneur in an interview also

dismissed claims that he had been fired by the dfcu Board, saying he is leaving the role for personal reasons, which he said he agreed with the Board.

“It’s true I will be leaving dfcu Bank after four interesting years. My decision is based on personal reasons, which I agreed to with the Board,” he is quoted by the CEO Magazine as saying.

Katamba, who sent an email to all staff confirming his exit on Friday, also argued that he is not meant to “stay in the same work place for years.”

“I have done my part and I believe it is time to move. I wish to thank the staff, colleagues, Board and the customers for all the support,” he adds.

Katamba joined the bank in January 2019, replacing Juma Kisaame as the bank faced backlash that resulted in the takeover of Crane Bank.

Katamba has managed to work through a tough operating environment to restore confidence in the business and with it, some growth as well.

Asked about his next move, Katamba told CEO Magazine that he is still passionate about transforming lives through affordable and inclusive finance.

“As a person and given my personal background and upbringing, I am still passionate about the power of education and affordable financing in uplifting and transforming lives. I have seen that work for me and several other households and clients I have served in my 23 years banking career. My future and the future of our country lies here,” he was quoted as saying.

“Uganda is at the cusp of great things, especially with the discovery of oil and gas. There are also vast opportunities and gaps in serving the underserved segments of our population,” he said, without delving into the details of his next move.

Prior to his appointment, Katamba served as Housing Finance Bank Managing Director, a position he served for 5 years.

Katamba has over fifteen years experience in the Banking and Financial services sector, twelve(12) of which have been at C-Suite level.

He holds a Masters of Science in Financial Management from the University of East London, UK, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Greenwich and Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations. He has also attended several advanced executive leadership training.

