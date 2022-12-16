ARUA- Uganda Baati Limited (UBL), a member of Safal Group the largest steel roofing company in Africa has won the best manufacturer and distributor for steel products in West Nile award.

The West Nile Quality Brands award award recognizes businesses that exemplify excellent service, job creation, innovation, customer service, inclusiveness and professionalism within the West Nile region.

The awards were held on December 9, 2022 at Desert Breeze Hotel in Arua district.

The Chief Executive Officer UBL, George Arodi, noted; “We’re honoured to receive the Quality Excellence Award for the best manufacturer & distributor of steel products at the West Nile Quality Brands Awards, we remain committed to our mission to provide superior unmatched quality building solutions.”

He added that UBL has been a proud recipient of a number of awards in Uganda and across the region, including the latest people’s choice quality awards 2022, Best Roofing and steel company in Uganda, Consumer Choice Award-Roofing, and many more accolades.

Founded in 1964, Uganda Baati was the first company in the East African region to set up an ultra-modern Continuous Galvanizing line.

With branches in Tororo and Arua and 10 Showrooms across the country, Uganda Baati is the country’s leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing sheets and allied building products.

