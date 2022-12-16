KAMPALA – Absa Bank Uganda on Thursday treated several of its customers to an end-of-year cocktail evening at the Sheraton Kampala Gardens to appreciate them for continuing to do business with the bank.

The outdoor evening was defined by lively social interactions and laughter, cocktails and entertainment from Janzi Band amidst a calm and exquisite ambience.

The evening started a few minutes past 6:30 with a networking session between guests and the Absa team over glasses of wine and juice. As the sun went down, a professional mixologist shared a conclusive history of whisky while giving a mentorship on whisky pairings and how to unlock the different flavours and tastes within the products available.

Janzi Band serenaded the crowd with an instrumental session featuring covers of Beyonce’s XO, Tevin Campbell’s Can We Talk and more, and a Maddox takeover that got most guests singing along to his some of his timeless hits like Namagembe.

In his remarks, Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director said, “Tonight is special and entirely dedicated to celebrating our esteemed customers while reflecting on the successes of 2022 over a glass of wine.”

He thanked the guests in attendance for their continuing to do business with Absa, even during the tough economic climate and further wished them success in 2023, with a commitment to continue bringing their possibilities to life.

End-of-year parties carry different intents from place to place and from one organization to another. Absa Bank dedicated this soiree to appreciate its customers as 2022 winds down and amidst the successes, trials and tribulations registered.

Related