KAMPALA – MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd customers are now enjoying reduced sending money across all networks in and outside the country, making sending money via MTN MoMo cheaper, affordable and simpler this festive season.

The new MTN MoMo sending rates apply to three simple tiers for amounts ranging from Shs 1 to Shs 5,000,000. It now costs Shs100 to send between Shs 1 and Shs 5,000, Shs 500 to send between Shs 5,001 and Shs 60,000, and Shs 1,000 to send between 60,001 and Shs 5,000,000.

MTN MoMo Managing Director, Richard Yego said the new rates apply to both transactions performed through USSD 1651# as well as the MTN MoMo App.

“We at MTN MoMo value our customers and it is, therefore, important that we celebrate with them this Christmas season by reducing our sending rates across all networks within and outside the country to ease them with the burden of sending money to their loved ones,” he said.

“We are all aware that Christmas season is always the best time of the year for many people who are our customers. It is the only time that people come together as families and friends to share meals and enjoy each other’s company, among other activities, as part of their celebration, and these involve money mainly through mobile money transactions.”

Mr Yego, however, appealed to all MTN MoMo customers to follow the golden rules of security when transacting using MTN Mobile Money to curb mobile money fraud, especially during this festive season which is usually associated with high transactions.

He said customers should under no circumstances share their PIN, code or One-Time Password with anyone or uses simple PIN combinations such as 1234 that can easily be cracked.

“MTN will always call its customers using Telephone number 031 212 0000 only. Should anybody call a customer on behalf of the company with an alternative number, please consider them to be a fraudster and call our customer care helpline 100 for confirmation,” he said.

He said the telecom company has enhanced MTN MoMo security features to include the inability of the mobile app to function without a simcard and to stop mobile money transactions within 24 hours once a simcard has been swapped.

“I also wish our customers a happy and merry Christmas and a prosperous new year,” Mr Yego added.

Currently, MTN MoMo Uganda has more than 9.8 million MoMo users and 120,000 Mobile Money agents countrywide.

Related