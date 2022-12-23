KAMPALA — Uganda has been selected to host the 14th annual East African Procurement Forum where member states seek to harmonise their procurement systems for better accountability.

The forum is set to take place from March 23rd to 26th, 2023 at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala Uganda.

Announcing the event in Kampala on Thursday, 22 December 2022, State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi said the forum will also include the East African Business Expo.

The minister said the four-day event will include business meetings, conferences, innovation, and networking, generate sales leads and build of valuable relationships.

He said the East African Procurement Forum and East African Business Expo is an opportunity to share experiences and challenges with the aim of improving country procurement systems while upholding the desire by member states to harmonize the systems towards a political federation.

“For the first time ever, the East African Procurement forum will include the East African Business Expo which will attract procurement professionals and key industry suppliers from the 7 East African countries to share knowledge,” the minister said.

“PPDA Uganda will host partner procurement regulatory bodies including, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) of Kenya, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) of Tanzania, the Rwanda Public Procurement Authority, Agence de Regulation des Marches Public (ARMP) of Burundi, Agence de Regulation des Marches Public (ARMP) of DRC & the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Southern Sudan who together regulate over Two hundred thousand (200,000) suppliers,” he added.

Dr Robert Mukiza, the executive director of Uganda Investment Authority, said as an investment destination, Uganda is interested in investors locating their production and service provision here.

“We urge the investors in Uganda to take advantage of this growing market as we also welcome the rest of East Africa region to invest and do business in Uganda,” he said.

“On behalf of UIA l would like to assure you that investing in Uganda is attractive and profitable. Over the years Uganda has continued to foster robust business environment that promotes investments in our country. Our message to companies who will be participating in this forum and Business expo is that you are welcome to seize the opportunities offered by Uganda,” he added.

