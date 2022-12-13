KAMPALA – Housing Finance Customers can now save big through the bank’s “Bank Like A Boss” new campaign aimed at encouraging both Ugandans and foreigners to save in dollars.

Launched on Wednesday 7th September 2022, the campaign comes at a time when the country is facing inflation and saving is getting harder with the continuous rise in commodity prices.

According to the bank, saving in dollars protects customers especially those in the business sector from the risks associated with an unstable local currency.

The Housing Finance Bank USD account offering features benefits like free deposits, no account management fees, attractive interest rates, and access to the card and online banking among others, which enable customers to carry out transactions without the feeling pinch of fluctuating exchange rates.

The bank also aims to support expatriates and individuals working abroad while living locally by providing a medium through which they can enjoy low-cost salary processing, free insurance benefits, and a wide product range including a children’s account.

