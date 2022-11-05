KAMPALA — The Innovation Village has launched a new campaign dubbed “I pledge” to inspire a movement of pledges that contribute to the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

Situated at the heart of Ntinda business area, the Innovation Village is a heaven for innovators and entrepreneurs using technology to solve our society’s most challenging issues.

As the haven, the village strategically embodies avowal of importance to the technology industry and asserts it as a legitimate industry, worthy of recognition in Uganda.

It is under this precedent that the Innovation Village decided to launch the “I pledge” to reaffirm its commitment to build a resilient innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Uganda.

Speaking at the launch Japheth Kawanguzi the team leader at the Innovations Village said, as Ugandans it’s our collective responsibility to build a nation we all are pride of. The “I Pledge” campaign is intended to rally a movement of pledges from industry leaders and young people with the hope that their voices and commitment can be heard and implemented as we set pace for the spirit of patriotism in motion.

Kawanguzi said, “As the Innovation Village, we want to re-echo our promise to the entrepreneurs to always create platforms, partnerships and digital opportunities that can be leveraged to build solutions and develop interventions that promotes and solidifies a culture of innovation in Uganda”

While making his pledge Fabrice Rulinda, Mayor of Entebbe Municipality promised to better Entebbe city and improve its road infrastructure before end of his term. Ron Kawamara, the Chief Executive Director of Jumia Uganda pledged to become more curious to leverage on emerging technology to digitally transform our economy and drive impact.

Maria Matembe, a seasoned politician pledged to support, mentor and influence young people and always fight injustice and discrimination especially among women and young people. Joram Muzira, director JMM Fashion committed to supporting young fashion designers, artists, producers, and creative innovators to fully realize and utilize their talents to make a living.

Sixty years of Uganda’s independence is a celebration that gives us the opportunity to showcase Uganda’s heritage, diversify culture and shared destiny through the eyes of talented innovators, creatives, or makers. In collaboration Vodo Arts Society, we have facilitated the painting of UgandaAt60 mural by different young and talented artists.

The mural which is painted on the exterior side of the MoTIV wall fence along Old- Port bell Road is an extraordinary masterpiece that signifies the sixty-year walk of Uganda’s Independence Journey. Coded with symbols of our freedom, rich heritage, and innovation of our young artists, Kawanguzi said.

Adding, engraved within our DNA of becoming East Africa melting pot for innovation culture and entrepreneurship, we pledge to continue being purveyors of Uganda’s technology and creative sector that offers a unique taste of experience of what the sector has to offer in sharing ideas, inspiring young people and contributing to socio-economic transformation.” Kawanguzi added.

