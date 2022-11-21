KAMPALA —The UBA Group Chief Executive Officer Oliver Alawuba has paid a courtesy visit to Uganda as one of the most dynamic and transformative market where United Bank of Africa has a strong footprint and legacy outside Nigeria.

During his two-day visit, Alawuba met with the Bank of Uganda Executive Director in charge of Supervision Tumubweine Twinemanzi and discussed the Bank’s operations in Uganda.

He thanked the executive director and the Bank of Uganda for their oversight and reiterated UBA’s commitment to Uganda.

“UBA will continue working closely with the Central Bank and complying with all regulations. I can re-assure all our UBA clients in Uganda that we shall continue to innovate and break-limits with our product/service offering in a bid to meet and exceed the demands of our customers. You have my word,” Alawuba noted.

Alawuba also met with the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

UBA Uganda commenced operations in 2008 starting with the opening of the main branch on the Kampala-Jinja Highway in Kampala

Related