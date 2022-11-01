KAMPALA – Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia has officially launched the 6th edition of its annual Jumia Black Friday campaign aimed at growing visibility for vendors and delivering unbeatable offers to customers across the country under the theme “Jumia Black Friday- Beeyi Laisi”.

This year, Jumia will run the Black Friday campaign from November 4th to 30th in partnership with dfcu Bank as a platinum sponsor, VIVO, Coca Cola, Pernod Ricard, Liberty and Blue Flame as Gold sponsors on the market place. On the other hand, Jumia Food, the company’s quick commerce arm has partnered with Krusty’s KFC, Ugaroll, Meza Shawarma among other numerous restaurants across the country to subsidize meals during the campaign period.

Ron Kawamara, the company’s Chief Executive Officer noted that this year’s Black Friday is especially important because the economy has been difficult for everyone.

“This year’s Jumia Black Friday campaign is important to us and our customers now more than ever. We considered the challenging economic times we all faced owing to the pandemic, especially increased commodity prices. We are grateful to the thousands of Ugandan businesses participating in this campaign and their efforts to offer the best deals to our consumers. This is reaffirmation of the unified commitment from the private sector, and by extension the public sector, to the bright future of e-commerce in this country.”

According to him, there has been a shift in consumer behavior due to inflation, the cost of fuel and the cost of taxes which calls for getting the best offers for to their consumers.

“We’ve been investing to an average of about $800,000 to $1 million in Black Market awareness and price support for the last five years. We have invested a lot to make sure that our consumers are aware that Black Friday is here which is a great opportunity to shop and experience all things that Jumia and partners have to offer.”

Although in The U.S where Black Friday originated, it’s just one day, Kawamara says that for Uganda, given the fact that people always don’t have money on one day, they decided to do more days to give consumers an incredible opportunity to find anything of their choice.

Mr. Jude Kansiime, Head of Marketing at dfcu Bank said, during the campaign, the Bank’s Visa Debit and Credit Card holders will enjoy discounts of up to 20% when they use their cards to purchase items off the Jumia shopping platform.

“We’re excited to partner with Jumia for the most anticipated campaign of the year. As a Bank we seek to meet our customer needs at every point. Cash and mobile money are the most popular payment options available today. With the growing trend of ecommerce, we want to introduce dfcu Bank’s Visa card option as a safe, secure and free alternative. This will also further support the growth of ecommerce across the country as is the case with more developed countries.”

“This campaign also comes at a time when the year is coming to a close. It offers the opportunity to stock up for the festive season, with discounted prices on various items including household goods. We are excited that our customers will enjoy reduced prices, shopping convenience, and an early festive season with dfcu and Jumia,” he said.

Partners like Liberty Insurance are offering insurance packages on large appliances, electronics and phones to help secure the products purchased during Black Friday.

The campaign will go live on November 3rd at 11:59pm with a treasure hunt for a 1,000,000shs voucher and midnight-flash sales with deals like a 55 Pixel inch TV for 1,209,000shs, ADH 5KG Top loader washing machine for 489,000shs and a full 6kg gas Stabex set for 109,000shs among other exciting deals from various partners.

Customers will enjoy discounts on different categories including Electronics & Accessories, Home and Kitchen, Clothing and Accessories as well as Food and Beverages.

Discounts will be immediate upon checkout and customers will be able to take part in promotions and limited-time sales such as treasure hunts.

Related