Jik bleach, a flagship product of Reckitt, a global leader in the health and hygiene sector has won a platinum award in the category of best bleach during the East Africa Quality Awards held at Golf Course in Kampala.

The coveted regional awards have been instituted by Brands Impact to encourage quality improvement in both the manufacturing and service industry in East Africa.

EABQA may be bestowed upon Public and private undertakings, sectors and industries, service and commerce organizations, Government and Semi-Government departments, Trade, and professional associations, Educational, Healthcare and Hospitality Establishments and even organizations and individual service providers and professionals.

Ali Tariq, Reckitt Country Manager appreciated the Ugandan community for embracing their products and spoke on the power of Jik in breaking the chain of infection.

“Our brands are built on trust, scientific efficacy, and our desire to educate people around the world to help break the chain of infection. Faced with the recent pandemic, the hygiene expectations from the public have shifted dramatically as people return to day-to-day life with heightened awareness about the spread of bacteria and viruses. We thank our consumers for choosing to use Jik in their homes and establishments” he said.

“It is, therefore, an honour to be recognized among the brands championing quality and best standards across the region. We thank the organizers for bestowing this award upon us and reiterate our commitment to our customers to keep innovating to meet the ever-growing demands and needs of the times,” he added while receiving the award.

Commenting on the award at the handover, the CEO of Dembe Group, Anil Damani, who was accompanied by Dembe Group Managing Director, Adim Damani, the main distributors of Reckitt products in Uganda said: “Firstly, we would like to share our hearty congratulations to the Reckitt team for this momentous award. Jik is a fantastic multi-use product, with a huge range of applications and we will continue to push the boundaries of distribution through deepening market penetration and so it’s quite rewarding to witness the team being awarded the prestigious East African Brand Award for their efforts”.

The event was graced by Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, former Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and current Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry to the president of Uganda.

She applauded the government for the improvement in policies that encourage local industrial growth, quality, and standards, increase in the quantity of goods and services in the country.

“Industries employ at least 13% of the population. We should not forget the power of policies such as Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) that have helped improve standards, quality and quantity of local production. We need to harmonize policies to encourage cross border trade. We must continue fighting corruption together to maintain standards. I’m pleased the organizers of these event recognize quality and standards to position us for the international market,” she applauded.

