KAMPALA – MTN Uganda won the highest number of awards at the 9th edition of the Digital Impact Awards Africa held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday.

The awards organised by HiPipo Foundation Ltd, a leading digital age organization with operations covering digital innovation, financial inclusion and inclusive finance and music, are in recognition of excellence in spearheading the use of digital mediums to serve communities.

MTN Uganda and its subsidiary MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd won four awards – the highest among companies that competed for recognition.

MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd won gold for Financial Services Digital Excellence as MTN MoMo Advance bagged diamond for Financial Inclusion Excellence.

MTN Uganda and MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd clinched diamonds for both Digital Brand of the Year and the Technology Services Digital Excellence.

“We are very proud to receive these prestigious awards because it is a demonstration that our efforts are having an impact in driving digital financial inclusion in serving our communities and societies,” said Richard Yego, managing director of MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd.

Yego reiterated that the telecom company is committed to executing Ambition 2025 that is embodied in four clear strategic priorities – building the largest and most valuable platforms, driving industry-leading connectivity operations, creating shared value and accelerating portfolio transformation in Africa.

Eng. David Karubanga, the Patron of HiPipo, Member of Parliament Kigorobya County and Chairperson Committee of Physical Infrastructure at the Uganda Parliament thanked all companies that are spearheading Uganda’s digital and financial inclusion journey.

“I am happy to see the progress that the country is making on matters of digital and financial inclusion. The efforts of the government and the private sector are all contributing to this success. The Digital Impact Awards Africa continue to play a key awareness and appreciation role,” he said

The Digital Impact Award Africa winners are selected based on submissions of their products and services to the jury, nominations, and results from public voting.

HiPipo Foundation Chief Operations Officer, Nicholas Kalungi, said this year’s competition attracted more than 1,000 submissions competing for recognition in 11 categories.

These include; Financial Inclusion Excellence, Digital Banking Excellence, Banking Innovation Excellence, Community/MFI Banking Innovation Excellence, Fintech Innovation Excellence, Financial Service Digital Excellence, Consumer Goods Digital Excellence, Utilities & Government Services Digital Excellence, Technology Service Digital Excellence, Digital Campaign Excellence, and Digital Brand of the Year.

Summary of Awards

Financial Services Digital Excellence.

MTN MoMo – Gold.

Financial Inclusion Excellence.

MTN MoMo Advance – Diamond.

Technology Services Digital Excellence.

MTN Uganda & MTN MoMo – Diamond

Digital Brand of the Year.

MTN Uganda & MTN MoMo – Diamond.

