KAMPALA – Centenary Group was awarded as winner in the Banking Services category of the 2022 Financial Reporting Awards (FIRE). Centenary Group also came third in the Excellence in Integrated Reporting category during the awards ceremony.

The Group was also recognized for an Outstanding Achievement Award in Corporate Governance Reporting and Sustainability Reporting.

The FIRE Awards are an annual ceremony through which excellence in

financial reporting is recognized and rewarded. Organisations in the private, public and non-profit sectors participate by submission of their annual reports for the year under review. The best performers are rewarded based on their level of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Centenary Group also owns Centenary Rural Development Bank, the bank with the largest customer base in Uganda. Centenary Bank has over 2.6 million customers including 12,000 SACCOS and over 46,000 Village Saving & Lending Associations (VSLA) based in rural areas. The bank has an extensive branch network of 80 branches covering all regions of Uganda supported with 189 Automated Teller Machines and over 5,200 bank agents’ country wide making the largest footprint in the country.

The Group also owns Centenary Technology Services Limited (Cente-Tech), the Group technology company, with a combined professional ICT experience of over 90years. As the group technology company, Centenary Technology Services provides technology leadership to the group subsidiaries to enable them grow and provide meaningful services to the rural poor.

Centenary Foundation is another entity owned by Centenary Group. The Foundation works towards improving the social welfare of its beneficiaries and leverages funding from social investors and partners with a common social development purpose as the Centenary Group. All the corporate social responsibility activities of the Group are carried out under the Foundation, and it is responsible for the social performance management of the Group and ensure that key social indicators are tracked and analysed to inform management decisions on the nature of social programmes to invest in.

Commenting following the milestone wins, Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu Chairman Centenary Group, said, “these awards are a testament to the rigor, clarity and transparency of reporting that the Group is implementing across all its subsidiaries.”

“I congratulate the staff members across our Centenary family, let us be consistent in our pursuit of operational excellence,” Prof Ddumba-Ssentamu added.

Centenary Group is committed to transforming lives of the people and promote environmental conservation through innovative businesses and financial inclusion solutions.

