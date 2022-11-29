KAMPALA – This month, Africa’s leading African Risk Management Group celebrates 5 years as Minet and-even more significantly-its 75-year legacy of delivering risk, reinsurance, and human capital solutions to the African Continent.

Established in 1947, as JH Minet, the Minet Group has grown to become Africa’s Trusted Risk Advisor and Aon’s largest Global Network Correspondent. The partnership with Aon affords Minet access to over 50,000 network colleagues in 120 countries, enabling collaboration and knowledge sharing

With truly Pan-African capabilities- The Minet Group has an extensive network of affiliates throughout Africa, consisting of Minet-owned offices in Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique (Minseg), Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. In addition, Minet has strong correspondent arrangements with Aon in those countries where offices are not Minet-owned, giving them unmatched coverage of the African continent

Commenting on the anniversary, Minet Group CEO Joe Onsando said, “it is heart-warming to see our group a truly Pan-African player with a diverse African footprint, owned and led by Africans, being in a position to celebrate a legacy spanning 75 years on the continent. This is an affirmation of the tireless efforts our team has put into building and growing the company into Africa’s number one leading risk advisory firm whilst also insuring the health and livelihoods of millions of people across the African continent.”

Elaborating on the growth of the group, Onsando explained that in 1997, the leading global professional services firm Aon, as part of their global expansion strategy, acquired H Minet’s African operations and changed the company name to Aon 2017 saw private equity firm Capitalworks, alongside management, acquiring Aon’s shareholding in several African operations and the reinstatement of the brand name Minet in Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Uganda, and Zambia. This change also saw the signing of a Global Network Correspondent Agreement with Aon, ensuring the company continued to service Aon’s multina tional clients in Africa. Subsequently Tanzania, Mozambique (Minseg) and Botswana have been added to the Minet Group stable.

Commenting on the ever-increasing need for risk advisory services, Onsando said that “in today’s highly volatile world, risk is ever present pandemics, environmental risk fadverse weather events and natural catastrophes), technological risk (cyber-attacks and data breach), and socio-political risk (nots and terrorist attacks) are just a few from a long list of risks that people and organizations are faced with As we are more interconnected than ever before, the impact of such risks is increasingly severe. An event happening halfway across the world can disrupt supply chains and impact a local business as was clearly evidenced by the Could 19 pandemic

“The world is going through a paradigm shift on many levels, and the importance of professional qualified. and forward-looking advice has become crucial in securing financial security for businesses. Managing risks and costs is imminently more critical as the inter-connectivity of traditional and emerging risks means that organisabons can no longer evaluate individual risks in isolation. Today, risks should be looked at in a more holistic way “Our clients benefit from the deep expertise and vast knowledge Minet has to offer. Our team is able to access global skills and capabilities and to deliver locally relevant, market-leading and fit-for-purpose solutions to ensure our clients can thrive in today’s uncertain times. As their trusted risk advisor, we contin ue to provide unique solutions and personalised service, ultimately enabling our clients to identify, quantify and manage their risk exposure and meet the future in more predictable ways” Concluded Onsando,

Chief Executive Officer of Minet Limited, Mr Edward Nambafu reinforced that “being a member of the Minet Group affords clients in Uganda access to a trusted and composite risk advisor, specializing in a vast array of industries and sectors who are pioneers, thought leaders, and who are locally relevant, globally competitive, and digitally-enabled with ecosystems across the entire supply chain.”

Mr Edward Nambafu further expounded on the work of foundation which was established to play an active role in improving the lives of the people in the communities in which Minet operates. The Foundation focuses on education, health care and building sustainable communities and is aimed at making a lasting and measurable impact

In particular in Uganda, the Minet Foundation was founded to play an active role in improving the lives of the people in the communities in which they operate. The foundation focuses on education, health care and building sustainable communities and is aimed at making a lasting and measurable impact A number of corporate social responsibility projects have been undertaken in last years which include Support to St Anthony school of the deaf Kayabwe among others.

