KAMPALA- Uganda Baati Limited(UBL), a member of Safal Group has won the 2022 People’s Choice Quality Award for providing the Best Quality Iron Sheets on the market.

The annual people’s choice Awards are aimed at getting consumers’ perceptions and insights on products they perceive as quality for their consumption. This survey is done in partnership with key stakeholders like the Uganda National Bureau of Standards among others.

According to UBL Haed of Business, Mr George Arodi, the award reaffirms their commitment to offering quality building to their clients. He thanked Ugandans for appreciating their products through this and other recognitions.

“The company over the years has worked on unmatched quality products and prides itself as a market leader in innovation within the sector. We strive to be the best and that’s the reason we were voted the Best Roofing and Steel Company in Uganda by the Consumer Choice Awards 2020-21 and are now the People’s Choice Quality Awards winner 2022. A lot of work has been put into our systems to stay at the top of our game,” he said.

Asked what Uganda Baati’s competitive edge is in the market and what keeps them winning and being market leaders for the last 58 years, Arodi said that buying from Uganda Baati comes with a lot of benefits.

“First of all, we offer high-quality products in a wide range of colours and our pre-painted/coloured roof sheets don’t fade or peel. We do offer value for money because our products have 15% more Aluminum Zinc coating which gives longer-lasting protection. Our roofing products are large enough, therefore customers use fewer roofing sheets. Basically, we offer the widest effective cover on the market. For example, our Versatile roofing sheets offer up to 1m of effective cover making it more economical,” explained Arodi.

He added that UBL remains committed to their mission to provide superior unmatched quality roofing and building solutions to their consumers across all regions in Uganda and beyond.

UBL is Uganda’s leading provider of superior quality building solutions that include a range of roofing sheets, roof nails, wire products, steel plates, pipes & tubes, and pre-engineered buildings popularly known as SAFBUILD.

