WEST NIILE – Over the past two days, Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech) – a member of Centenary Group – has pitched camp in the West Nile region onboarding the church dioceses onto its Digital Messaging Service.

Developed in-house by Cente-Tech, the Digital Messaging Service, offers SMS, USSD, Email and IVR capabilities to its users. The West Nile campaign means that the dioceses of Nebbi and Arua will now be able to enhance communication with their congregation using SMS, USSD, IVR and email.

Commenting after the meeting, Bishop Raphael Wokorach, Nebbi Diocese, said, ‘this is a much-needed intervention that will go along way in enhancing how we support the transformation of our people. Thank you Cente-Tech’

Dr Grace Ssekakubo, Cente-Tech CEO, remarked, ‘Cente-Tech, as the technology, company of Centenary Group, is intentional about transforming lives of the people and promoting environmental conservation through financial inclusion and innovative business solutions.’

The now national campaign started in August 2022 when Centenary Group’s Executive Chairman & CEO Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu, Cente-Tech officials, namely Peter Kahiigi (Chief Technology Officer) and Steven Kirenga (Head – Product & Business Development & Customer Experience) visited Lira Diocese to onboard them onto the Digital Messaging Service. Bishop Sanctus Wannok in the meeting with Cente-Tech welcomed the digital service. “Majority of our people own phones, I am happy that we now have an effective channel to reach them.”

After Lira Diocese, the Centenary team visited Fort Portal Diocese and were honored to be hosted by Bishop Robert Muhirwa. The Bishop called upon Cente-Tech to roll out other similar relevant technology solutions.

“We have many economic activities that we carry out in Fort Portal. Now that we know your ICT expertise, come and partner with us to transform the lives of our communities,” Bishop Muhiirwa remarked.

