Highly consumed brand Torrero Liqueur has for the second year running awarded best locally blended liqueur at the People’s Choice Quality Awards presided over by Amos Lugoloobi – State Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

People’s Choice Quality Awards is an organization in Uganda that recognizes business excellence annually by conducting comprehensive and objective independent market research surveys.

The panel of judges were impressed by the distinctive, flavourful drink with the perfect balance of sweet blend that achieves smoothness and refreshment that everyone can enjoy.

Torrero Liqueur has become somewhat of a cult favorite among Uganda for its highly refreshing taste.

This latest recognition caps a remarkable run of success for Yuti Breweriies, which is Uganda’s freshest distillery with a passion for brewing some of the most pleasurable spirits since 2020, prompting Public Relations Manager Daniel Obwor to describe the business as “arguably the finest in Uganda”.

“It’s such an incredible recognition of the work our team does every day to ensure our liqueur is distilled and served at the absolute highest quality,” he said.

“In every drink we make, we want to give our customers a taste of the good life we enjoy here in the Pearl of Africa.”

“Yuti Breweriies would like to take this splendid moment to put forward our commitment to give back to our diligent consumers out there as a true representation of our value “OUR PEOPLE, OUR TASTE”.

Torrero Liqueur manufacturer—Yuti Breweries recently unveiled a new version dubbed ‘Torrero Wild’ a smoother variant of the popular original liqueur.

It is the latest addition to the Torrero Family with the company reducing on Alcohol content by up to 5.3% in the new smoother product.

The original Torrero Liqueur which is still available on the market has upto 42.8% of alcohol content while the new version has been reduced to 37.5% but with a smoother and refreshing taste.

It is identified as a softer version of original Torrero which still has the same refreshing effect.

