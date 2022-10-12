JOHANNESBURG – Standard Bank’s diverse team and skillsets have been recognized at the Global Finance Awards 2022 after taking home wins in more than a dozen categories.

Throughout the year, leading finance publication, Global Finance, honours the best banking institutions and their capabilities following stringent analysis alongside globally recognised corporate and financial executives, bankers, and banking consultants.

This year, Standard Bank was selected as the winner in the following categories:

Global Finance World’s Best Banks in Africa 2022 for South Africa and Malawi

Global Finance World’s Best Sub-Custodian Banks 2022 for Africa and separate regional awards for Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique. Namibia, Nigeria, and South Africa

Global Finance World’s Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks 2022 for Africa and separate regional awards for Angola and South Africa

Global Finance World’s Best Supply Chain Provider for Africa 2022

Global Finance World’s Best Trade & Supply Chain Finance Providers 2022 for South Africa and Uganda

“Nothing is more important to us than excellent client service, and the way we achieve this is through a varied skillset, digital innovation, on-the-ground knowledge of the African economic landscape, and of course, hard work,” said Crosby Mkwanazi, Head TPS, Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

As part of its entry rationale into this year’s Global Finance Awards, Standard Bank focused on the evolution of its service offerings.

“Over the years, Standard Bank’s multi-platform services and products have evolved along with our clients’ needs for increasingly sophisticated financial services. We combine our specialist product expertise, strong local capacity, and global distribution reach to provide solutions that are fit-for-purpose and highly relevant,” the rationale read.

However, the Standard Bank Group will continue to focus on Africa’s unique financial landscape, one that requires a complex understanding of varied banking, transaction, and regulatory requirements.

“We believe Standard Bank has the experience, skill, and relationships to assist our clients in negotiating the often challenging and complex financial and regulatory cross-border environments in Africa and beyond. Local teams and in-depth research drive our deep understanding of market dynamics in countries with rapidly developing economies,” says Mkwanazi.

But this won’t be the end of the banking Group’s push for innovation.

In 2021, the Group outlined its 2025 Ambition of being a platform business through a new operating structure, including plans to transform client experience. By building out from a solid foundation in traditional financial services, the Group seeks to meet its clients on the digital platforms where they are shopping, socialising, and doing business.

Related