KAMPALA – Plascon, Uganda’s leading paint manufacturer, has kick-started the first Paint & Win draw where six random winners were rewarded. They had bought paint worth more than 100,000/= at different hardware stores to take part in the 11th edition of the annual promotion.

Justine Nakalema was one of the lucky winners who walked away with a boda boda from the draw. Nakalema, who was in the company of her husband, said she had bought paint worth Shs2m to stock up her hardware store.

She could not hide her excitement and tears of joy on opening the paint can to see what she had won. Nakalema realised that she had won the boda boda with Shs100,000 worth of fuel.

Her husband too was overjoyed and started to dance in excitement and also went to receive the boda with his wife.

Grace Lily Lamara, another winner, said she had bought eight tins of paint to paint her late brother’s house. She bought the paint from Mukono and took it with her to Kitgum. She was so excited about the win and hoped to colour her world with Plascon.

Other winners were given cash prizes from the first draw.

Last week, Plascon launched the 11th Edition of Paint & Win ‘Colour Cup’ which was hosted at Viper’s Kitende Stadium.

One can participate by simply buying Plascon paint worth Shs100,000 and scratch the card and SMS the code to 7197 for a chance to win.

There will be weekly draws every Saturday where six winners will be rewarded until December 12.

Dubbed ‘The Colour Cup’ edition, this year’s promotion is expected to be bigger than any others that have happened before. It will run for ten (10) weeks from October 1 until December 12, during which the world’s greatest football tournament will be played in Qatar.

