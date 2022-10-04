KAMPALA –Evolve Africa has on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, announced the second Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs) slated for December 2nd, 2022.

The UMEAs were launched last year (2021), and the first awards ceremony was held virtually.

Over ten organizations were awarded for excellent marketing ideas, campaigns, and good execution.

With the economy now open, Evolve Africa has announced that they will hold this year’s Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards at a red carpet and black-tie event on December 2nd 2022, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

According to Evolve Africa Co-Founder Shafique Ssemakula, the awards span every aspect of content marketing, from creation to distribution.

“The UMEAs will explore how well brands, marketers, and their agency partners have leveraged different media channels, digital and traditional, to create campaigns that have made a powerful impact on their target audiences,” Ssemakula said.

Ssemakula said that calls for participation in the UMEAs 2022 had been sent out to several organizations, but highlighted that participation is free and open to any organization that have engaged in a marketing campaign with the potential to win them an award.

The jury

Evolve Africa also presented a six-member jury of renowned industry professionals that was selected based on leadership, contribution towards the profession and brands, experience, and academic qualifications.

The jury will oversee the nomination and critical awards winner selection for the UMEAs 2022.

Ssemakula noted that the jury shall determine all nominations, but the public vote shall be considered for seven (7), of the eleven (11) categories of the awards.

“The jury shall solely make the decision on the winners of the four other categories. The major aim of establishing a jury, is to ensure professionalization of the processes, credibility, transparency, and fairness,” Ssemakula noted.

The jury includes

Dr Benedict Mugerwa; an accomplished and influential marketer and is currently the Head of Professional Courses at Uganda Management Institute. Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte; the current Chief Marketing Officer for Centenary Bank. She has over 20 years’ experience in leadership and senior management across private practice, financial services, FMCGs, sectors. Johnpaul Okwi; the current Manager Sponsorships and Events at MTN. He is responsible for brand positioning through experiential marketing and sponsorships with experience spanning 12 years Jackie Rukare Namara; she is the CEO of Iguru Consult Ltd with over 20 years of experience in strategy, marketing communications, building and managing brands. Rogers Anguzu; he is the current Head of Marketing Vision Group. He is an accomplished marketer with over 15 years of experience in various sectors. Including media, telecommunications, academia, Oil and Gas, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). Barbra Arimi Teddy; she is the Head of Marketing and Communications at National Social Security Fund (NSSF). Barbra is an accomplished professional marketer with over 18 years of experience.

The awards categories

Evolve announced a new special category of UMEA Most Accomplished Marketer Award as the newest addition to this year’s awards list.

The UMEAs 2022 awards categories include

Best advertising campaign Best use of partnership marketing Best use of digital marketing Best use of PR Best innovation- new product/ service Best use of experiential marketing Best corporate social responsibility campaign Best agency of the year (digital)- For entry but not for public vote Agency of the year (traditional media)- For entry but not for a public vote Marketing Campaign of the year-For entry but not for a public vote UMEAs most accomplished Marketer- Nor for entry and public vote

Ssemakula said that the nomination criteria and eventual winners for the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 shall be based on five major aspects; big ideas (concepts), insights driving the ideas (evidence), integration of the communication across different platforms, KPIs, and impact, as well as execution.

“To submit an entry for any of the categories, one should simply at the UMEAS website: https://umeawards.com/umeawards-2022-submission.

The deadline for entries is already open and shall close on October 14th, 2022,” Ssemakula added.

The winners of the UMEAs 2022 will be announced on December 2nd, 2022 at an awards gala at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The UMEAS 2022 are powered by Evolve Africa and sponsored by; Kampala Serena Hotel, Centenary Bank, NSSF, NTV, Spark TV, New Vision, Radio City, Matooke Republic, and Kadanke Brand House.

Key dates:

Submission deadline-14th October 2022

Finalists announced:1st November 2022

Winners announced: 2nd December 2022(Dinner Gala)

