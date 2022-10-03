KAMPALA – MTN Uganda’s new CEO Mulinge Sylvia has assumed office.

Ms. Mulinge replaces Mr. Wim Vanhelleputte, who was recently appointed as MTN Group’s Chief Operations Executive in West Africa, a newly created role, to oversee Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville, effective 1 August 2022.

MTN Uganda staff have welcomed the new CEO at the new company headquarters along Jinja road. Staff showcased the diverse Ugandan cultures as they welcomed her to the Pearl of Africa.

“It is a great pleasure to be at MTN Uganda. Thanks to MTN Staff for showcasing the beautiful pieces of Ugandan culture this morning. I am looking forward to being in Uganda. Asante Sana,” said Mulinge.

She becomes MTN Uganda CEO, joining from Safaricom PLC, where she served as Chief Consumer Business Officer for the Group. A seasoned executive, she brings with her a passion for transforming customers’ lives using technology.

She joined Safaricom in 2007 and has occupied various senior roles over the years, including Head of Retail, Head of Sales, and Director of Consumer Business.

Ms. Mulinge holds a Bachelor of Science degree (first-class honours) from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

