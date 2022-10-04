KAMPALA – MTN Uganda’s new Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Sylvia Mulinge has assumed office following the exit of former CEO, MTN Uganda’s new Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, who was promoted to a regional executive role responsible for MTN Group’s West African markets.

Ms. Mulinge whose tenure in office commenced on 1st October 2022 becomes the first-ever female CEO at MTN Uganda, bringing with her a track record of executive business experience spanning close to over 20 years, 15 years of which is in the telecom industry, that will see her steer the continued growth and strategic progress of MTN Uganda.

Ms. Mulinge who has been serving as the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since 2018, is credited for driving the company’s customer obsession strategy to deliver long-term shareholder growth as well as creating preference for the Safaricom brand.

Since joining Safaricom PLC in 2006, Ms. Mulinge served in various roles including Prepay Product Manager, Head of retail, Head of Safaricom Business – Sales, General Manager, Enterprise Business, and Director, Consumer Business.

Ms. Mulinge began her career in 2004 at Unilever Kenya, working as the Assistant Regional Brand Manager in the laundry division, based in South Africa.

She joins MTN Uganda nine months after listing on the Uganda Securities Exchange in December last year, enabling thousands of Uganda to own a share of the company. MTN Uganda had 16.3 million subscribers, 9.8 million Mobile Money users, and 5.7 million active data users as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.

MTN Uganda business focus is to spearhead the achievement of Ambition 2025 strategy whose intent is to play a leading role in providing digital solutions for Africa’s progress through driving industry-leading connectivity operations, creating shared value, and accelerating portfolio transformation.

Speaking shortly after assuming office, Ms. Mulinge said she is glad to be starting a new career in Uganda and specifically at MTN Uganda, pledging to build on her predecessors’ strong foundation.

“I am ready to build on my predecessors’ achievements to steer the continued growth of MTN Uganda through strategic partnerships and leveraging MTN’s brand as the most trusted and valued by all consumers and stakeholders in Uganda,” Ms. Mulinge said.

Ms. Mulinge further said she was looking forward to a good working relationship with various stakeholders including MTN staff, shareholders, regulators, business partners, and the government so that the company can operate in a conducive environment, close the digital divide, and ensure that everyone accrues the benefits of a modern connected life.

In a bid to promote Uganda, Mulinge said “I hope that I will be able to visit some of Uganda’s most famous tourist sites such as the Source of the Nile, Entebbe Educational Wildlife Centre, Sempaya hot springs in Semuliki National Park, and various cultural sites.”

She called on the staff for a collaborative effort so that they are able to meet the expectations of their stakeholders.

She was ushered in by the company’s Chairman, Mr. Charles Mbire who noted that they are very confident that their new CEO’s passion for transforming customers’ lives, leadership, and women empowerment using technology will help drive their accelerated growth, positioning MTN for greater relevance ahead.

He noted that MTN Uganda started operations in 1998 and has since grown to become market leader in the country’s telecom market. According to him, the company has nearly 16 million subscribers and about 9.8 million mobile money customers.

“Last year, MTN Uganda recorded a big milestone of listing on the Uganda Securities Exchange, diversifying company shareholders including thousands of Ugandans and the East Africans,” he revealed.

He says that they are committed to delivering Ambition 2025 strategy of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, whose key priorities include; building the largest and most valuable platforms, driving industry-leading connectivity operations, creating shared value, and accelerating portfolio transformation.

Madam CEO holds a University of Nairobi Bachelor of Science Degree in Food Science & Technology.

Related