NAIROBI – Copia Global has announced new appointments to its leadership as the organization deepens its focus on regional growth and continues to pursue its expansion strategy.

The company has announced the appointments of Caren Robb as Global Chief Financial Officer, Mike King as Chief Technology Officer, as well as the appointment of in-house leader Dominic Dimba to Managing Director, East Africa, with immediate effect.

“These new appointments position Copia for long-term success while enabling us to deliver on our ambitions and create more value for our customers, communities, and shareholders,” said Tim Steel, CEO, Copia Global.

“These highly talented leaders will provide additional global perspectives and regional experience across key facets of our business.”

Copia Global is the only B2C platform providing e-commerce solutions for the rapidly growing 750 million middle to low-income African consumers through mobile applications, agent networks, and an innovative last-mile logistics system.

Caren Robb will harness over 20 years of experience leading teams across thirty countries, specializing in finance, governance, risk, analytics, corporate affairs, transformation, and strategy for the retail and financial services sectors. Before joining Copia, she worked with Standard Chartered, Woolworths, RCS, Jumo, Letshego, and Finca.

Mike King has extensive experience building specialized technology solutions for retail and has worked with large and small retailers across Europe and within retail systems vendors. He will lead the transformation of Copia’s technology to support the next phase of the company’s growth and be ready to service customers directly across all markets securely and reliably.

As the former Chief Financial Officer for Copia Kenya, Dominic will take on his new role, having amassed over 20 years in strategic, financial, strategic, and business development roles on three continents. He will oversee the operating and financial performance of Copia’s Kenyan and Ugandan businesses and drive profitability through growth, margin improvement, and unit cost optimization.

