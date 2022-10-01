KAMPALA – Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicle manufacturer has launched a new light truck (Phoenix) to offer Ugandan businesses a versatile product with higher loading span, higher payload and better driving comfort to ensure profitability.

Phoenix truck was announced on Thursday evening at an event held at Ashland Motors Africa showroom, located on Old Port Bell Road, in Kampala.

The truck is built on an all-new platform that is powered by a 1500 CC Turbocharged diesel engine that produces 80HP and 190 Newton Meter Torque, delivering a superior driving performance for the 2-ton payload pickup.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Amandeep Singh, Head International Operations Ashok Leyland said they believe the Phoenix Truck is suitable for the demanding distribution application across the Ugandan market.

He explained that the product has completed one million kilometers of testing across various markets, and they are confident on the performance and the superior values that phoenix deliver to the customers.

“The Phoenix truck offers a higher loading span, a higher payload and best-in-class fuel efficiency. It also comes with 5 Year / 500,000 Kilometer warranty offering from Ashok Leyland and a worry-free operation to our customers, ensuring the last mile deliveries with confidence and comfort,” he said.

In Uganda, Ashok Leyland vehicles are distributed by Ashland Motors Africa since 2014, with a well-equipped sales and service facility in the capital Kampala.

Mr. Stephen Mwanje, the executive chairman of Ashland Motors mentioned how proud they are proud to be associated with Ashok Leyland brand, a brand with proven legacy across global markets.

“We offer all models of trucks, buses and customized solutions of all type of commercial vehicles which are very well performing in the Ugandan market. We strive to provide professional, efficient and superior service to our clients.”

During the launch event, a handover of 35 units of Ashok Leyland Phoenix trucks was done to Uganda Breweries Limited, honoring the long-term association with Ashland Motors.

“The Phoenix is a versatile vehicle which can cater to almost all applications in last mile delivery with its two-ton payload capacity. If you are a business dealing in bakery, breweries, FMCG distribution, LPG gas, water, milk, soft drinks, tissue paper, courier and parcel services, poultry among others, this is the truck you need to further your business,” said, Mr. Shibir Karia, Managing Director, Ashland Motors.

“Ashok Leyland has been in business for over 74 years which is a testament of our high regard for quality and durability of our cars. You own Ashok Leyland truck, you are assured of peace of mind as you go about your deliveries. At Ashland Motors, we offer custom made asset financing options as well from our partner financial institutions” he added.

About Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is one of the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks. Headquartered in Chennai, and a footprint that extends across 50 countries, Ashok Leyland is one of the most fully integrated manufacturing companies, and has a well-diversified portfolio across the automobile industry.

